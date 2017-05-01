Nigeria: Govt Urges More Women to Pursue Carriers in ICT

The Federal Government has urged more women to compete with men in the area of software and computer applications development.

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Communications Limited [NIGCOMSAT], Ms Abimbola Alale, made the call yesterday while addressing some female secondary school students at this year's Girls in ICT event in Abuja.

Ms Alale said women were lagging behind in software and apps development, especially in Nigeria and this gap needed to be bridged.

She said ICT was a lifeline and any woman who failed to show interest in it would not go far in her chosen carrier.

She said although some women were now giving men a run for their money in the ICT field, more still needed to be done to outdo men or at least catch up with them.

"Do not limit your views to your discipline alone. Let me tell you in case you don't know, all disciplines are now ICT driven; you can't do without ICT. So expand your view and embrace ICT. You should compete with men in software and applications development," she said.

International Girls in ICT Day is marked in the last Thursday of April every year. It highlights the value of women in the field of information and communications technology (ICT), and seeks to attract more girls to the increasing career opportunities of this expanding field.

Each year, girls and young women around the globe join together at hundreds of events to demonstrate their technology skills and to expand these.

About 50 female students from six secondary schools in Abuja marked this year's event with some female FG officials.