Kenya: ODM Disputes Tribunal Suspends Sitting

The ODM Appeals Tribunal was on Monday forced to suspend its operations fearing for their safety after goons harassed aspirants at its offices in Mash Park, Ngong Road in Nairobi.

The men, dressed in black suits, showed up at the tribunal offices and beat up some politicians who had gone to challenge nomination results.

They were allegedly hired by some aspirants to prevent their opponents from challenging the victories.

They caused chaos by attacking an aspirant from Nyakach in the corridors as aspirants jostled to get a chance to present their complaints.

The constituency primaries was won by Aduma Owuor but his opponents challenged his victory at the tribunal.

The Orange Party has had chaotic primaries over the past two weeks punctuated with violence, rigging claims and overturned results by the party's National Elections Board

The Tribunal which is superior to the Board is the penultimate resort for losing aspirants who feel they were cheated out of the primaries.

Calm returned at the offices by 1pm on Monday but the tribunal did not resume its work.

Nyatike MP Edick Anyamga, who is challenging his loss in the party nominations, told the Nation some party officials were trying to interfere with the tribunal's work.

"There are those who want to derail the work of the tribunal by scaring the officials away.

"We were promised free and fair nominations but why would the elections Board change results with biro pens as if say what people did on the ground? I think the tribunal needs sufficient security to handle these matters," he said