Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Boasts of Three Five Star Hotels

Dar es Salaam city.

Dar es Salaamcity has in the past eight years added one more Five Star hotel, bringing to three the total number of the hospitality facilities in the country's commercial capital.

The high status hotel was identified in the just ended grading and regrading of hotels and restaurants in the city, according to the Natural Resources and Tourism Minister, Professor Jumanne Maghembe.

He said the 202 hotels were assessed during the 2009 exercise, noting that the just ended work was phase one of the current re-grading programme.

Prof Maghembe (pictured) said in the second phase, all hotels evaluated in 2009 will be re-graded, taking into account the time interval of operation that they could have either improved or deteriorated.

In the previous evaluation, two hotels were honoured with the Five Star status.

This year's assessment that started last February has certified Dar es Salaam Serena Hotel as the five star facility. Two hotels were approved as four star, 13 hotels three star, 31 hotels two star and six hotels one star.

"Hotels play critical role in tourism industry and this grading helps to improve and provide value for money services," Prof Maghembe noted during a ceremony to award star rates to accommodations and facilities in Dar es Salaam.

Permanent Secretary in the tourism ministry Major General Gaudence Milanzi said the grading and regrading was meant t o enhance professionalism, provide clean environment and hygiene as stipulated in the criteria to assess and grade hotels.

The Chairman of the Tourism Confederation of Tanzania, Mr Abdulkadir Mohamed, said the re-grading will also help to have in place different prices/charges for the hotel services, according to their grades, with customers availed with the choice options.

The ministry gave a 30-day notice last January to owners and operators of the accommodation facilities in the city to make the necessary preparations for a smooth and efficient run of the grading exercise.

The Ministry's Director of Tourism, Mr Zahoro Kimwaga, told the 'Daily News' in a telephone interview that the exercise would involve 15 experts, some of them from the private sector.

"This is to make it more participatory. These people went through special training to do the job," Mr Kimwaga said, arguing that there was no way the team will cheat in the hotel grading because the exercise was strictly bound to the regional standards.

Among other regional agreed criteria is the location of the hotel whereby for the One Star and Two Star hotels, the location should be suitable for a Town Hotel whereas for Three, Four and Five Star hotel the location is the same as for One and Two Star hotel but further offers easy accessibility, safety, comfort and tranquility.

The rating has been done using the East African Community standardisation and classification system, which was adopted in 2009.