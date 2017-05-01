South Africa: SACP Western Cape First Deputy Provincial Secretary Dies

The South African Communist Party in the Western Cape's first deputy provincial secretary, Tumisang Bojabotseha, has died, the party said on Monday morning.

The party's provincial secretary Khaya Magaxa said Tumisang, 45, died at 22:00 on Sunday at the Bellville Melomed Hospital in Cape Town.

"He passed on after a short illness," said Magaxa.

The SACP said it would dip its red banner in salute of its departed leader.

"Comrade Tumisang was an exceptional Marxist-Leninist thinker. His love for the Marxist and communist theory underpinned his commitment to political education and our struggle for a socialist society," said Magaxa.

At the time of his passing, Tumisang was serving as an advisor to parliamentary chief whip of the ANC, Jackson Mthembu. He also served the ANC as an organiser and a senior researcher of the ANC caucus in Parliament.

"We have lost a dedicated organiser, an articulate and competent educator, an advisor, political administrator and a Marxist policy guru. Comrade Tumisang's organisational skills and high level of analytical sophistication will indeed be solely missed in the ranks of the ANC headed alliance," he said.

Source: News24