Tanzania: Mbao Stun Yanga to Make Final

MBAO FC produced a huge Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) shock to beat favourite Young Africans 1-0 and reach the final in their remarkable first season in the top flight league.

Andrew Vincent's own goal in the first half settled a scrappy match at the CCM Kirumba in Mwanza, as the hosts stubbornly held Yanga's second half onslaught to set up a final match against Simba.

Mbao, who luckily won promotion into the Premier League ahead of the current season, matched the holders and deservedly took a 1-0 lead at the breather. Etienne Ndairagije's side often put up spirited performances during first half and they were no different against George Lwandamina's charges here yesterday.

Nonetheless, the holders were the quickest out of the blocks twice knocked into their opponents' goal in the opening minutes but could not make use of their half chances. Mbao, a team boasting both physique and skills to pass the ball around and create chance showed that they were up for the battle as they frequently explored chances whenever in possession.

They won two abortive corners in succession after eight minutes with Young Africans full-back Hassan Kessy coming to his side's rescue in one occasion.

Mbao enjoyed the lion's share of possession thereafter with Yanga pinned in their own territory for prolonged periods and went close in the 19th minute when Pius Buswita unleashed a stunning effort that narrowly missed the target.

Yanga responded and Zimbabwean midfielder Thaban Kamusoko drew a fine save from Haule after being set up by Haruna Niyonzima just outside the 18-yard box. Mbao turned up the pressure and it paid off when Yanga's central Andrew scored against his own goalkeeper, Deogratius Munishi, in a desperate attempt to clear Pius Buswita's cross from down the right flank.

On resumption, Yanga went full throttle and piled pressure on Mbao but the Mwanza-based out outfit proved impregnable, with goalkeeper Benedict Haule standing tall between the posts.

Both coaches reshuffled their packs after the interval whereby Yanga threw in Geoffrey Mwashiuya, who replaced Said Juma, while Mbao sent on Habib Haji for George Sangija. Yanga were the most offensive team on the pitch but struggled to make their second half dominancy count and eventually surrendered the title they won last year after defeating Azam 2-0 in the final match.

Mbao held on for the remainder of the second half and survived six minutes of stoppage time, a period that witnessed a sustained pressure from Yanga who resorted to long balls into their opponent's goal and when the final whistle finally arrived, it sparked wild celebrations among Mbao players and supporters.

Mbao will now face Simba in the final match at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam. Simba saw off Azam FC 1-0 in the first semi-final played on Saturday at the National Stadium, with Mohamed Ibrahim's solitary goal deciding the match.

The winner of the Federation Cup, reinstated last season, will represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

Mwanza