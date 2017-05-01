A MWENEZI man who had been employed as a commuter omnibus driver by a church pastor recently ran amok, assaulting his employer and wife while demanding reimbursement for $25 he had used to refuel the couple's vehicle.

The accused, Emmanuel Masendeke, 31, was dragged to court after assaulting Covenant Faith Ministries pastor Julius Chimbi and wife Beauty Chakwesha.

The Chimbis operate a flourishing commuter omnibus business in Mwenezi.

However, their former employee's appearance before a Mwenezi magistrate was not without its own drama after the pastor's wife threatened to undress and show her assailant the injuries she claimed had been inflicted on her during the assault.

This is after the couple's former employee had denied the assault charges.

"Do you want me to undress in court so that you (Masendeke) can see the injuries I sustained? If you want to see come closer," said Chakwesha, much to the amusement of the gallery.

During trial, Prosecutor Willard Chasi told court that on 17 April this year, Masendeke went to his former employers' house to demand a refund of $25.

He claimed this was separate cash he had used to refuel the couple's omnibus when he was still its employee.

Court further heard that Masendeke was told to wait for one Reason Chimbi who was the conductor of the omnibus in question to arrive and explain what had actually transpired.

This did not go down well with Masendeke who took a switch and started striking the couple all over their bodies while demanding his money back.

A report was made to the police leading to his arrest.

The couple produced its medical report which is being used as evidence.

Masendeke pleaded not guilty to assault charges and was remanded in custody to May 9 by presiding magistrate Honest Musiiwa for trial continuation.