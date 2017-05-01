Tanzania: Juma Sets New Record At Istanbul Half Marathon

Tanzanian athlete Ismail Juma set a new record of Istanbul Half Marathon yesterday, clocking 1:00:09 in the Elite Men's category at the fourth edition of the annual race, held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Juma, winner of Kilimanjaro Marathon half marathon in 2015, cruised to a dominating win at the Istanbul event, an IAAF Gold Label Road Race, knocking four seconds from the previous record of 1:00:13 set by Evans Kiplagat of Azerbaijan in 2015.

Remarkably, the Tanzanian ace sensationally outran a host of pre-race favourites as he respectively finished 13 seconds and 29 seconds ahead of Ethiopian Terefa Debela and Kenyan Edwin Kipsang Rotich. Juma had everything to smile. It was his best run over the 21km and clocked the fastest time ever in the race's history.

Two years ago he raced in 1:03:05 to win the men's 21km race. Kenyan runner Ruth Chepngetich came first while Bahraini Eunice Kirwa came second and Ethiopian Worknesh Degefa came third in the Elite Women's category of Vodafone Istanbul Half Marathon.

The winners will reportedly pocket prize money of US$10,000. The Istanbul Half Marathon is an annual road running event over the half marathon distance (21.1 km) that takes place on the streets of Istanbul, Turkey every April.

The event, sponsored by Vodafone, promoted to the IAAF Gold Label status for 2017. Juma's win comes barely a week after the country witnessed yet another heroic performance from Alphonce Simbu who finished in a creditable fifth place at the London Marathon.

Simbu, winner of the 2017 Mumbai Marathon and fifthplaced at last year's Olympic Games, produced his best 42km race ever as he posted a new personal best time of 2:9:10 hours.

The country's brightest prospect in long-distance race, who hails from Singida Region but currently residing in Arusha, lived up to his dream and personal target; which was to improve his personal best.

He ran nine seconds faster in his debut London Marathon race yesterday to beat his previous best time of 2:09:19, set March last year, in Otsu, Japan.