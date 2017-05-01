1 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Juma Sets New Record At Istanbul Half Marathon

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tanzanian athlete Ismail Juma set a new record of Istanbul Half Marathon yesterday, clocking 1:00:09 in the Elite Men's category at the fourth edition of the annual race, held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Juma, winner of Kilimanjaro Marathon half marathon in 2015, cruised to a dominating win at the Istanbul event, an IAAF Gold Label Road Race, knocking four seconds from the previous record of 1:00:13 set by Evans Kiplagat of Azerbaijan in 2015.

Remarkably, the Tanzanian ace sensationally outran a host of pre-race favourites as he respectively finished 13 seconds and 29 seconds ahead of Ethiopian Terefa Debela and Kenyan Edwin Kipsang Rotich. Juma had everything to smile. It was his best run over the 21km and clocked the fastest time ever in the race's history.

Two years ago he raced in 1:03:05 to win the men's 21km race. Kenyan runner Ruth Chepngetich came first while Bahraini Eunice Kirwa came second and Ethiopian Worknesh Degefa came third in the Elite Women's category of Vodafone Istanbul Half Marathon.

The winners will reportedly pocket prize money of US$10,000. The Istanbul Half Marathon is an annual road running event over the half marathon distance (21.1 km) that takes place on the streets of Istanbul, Turkey every April.

The event, sponsored by Vodafone, promoted to the IAAF Gold Label status for 2017. Juma's win comes barely a week after the country witnessed yet another heroic performance from Alphonce Simbu who finished in a creditable fifth place at the London Marathon.

Simbu, winner of the 2017 Mumbai Marathon and fifthplaced at last year's Olympic Games, produced his best 42km race ever as he posted a new personal best time of 2:9:10 hours.

The country's brightest prospect in long-distance race, who hails from Singida Region but currently residing in Arusha, lived up to his dream and personal target; which was to improve his personal best.

He ran nine seconds faster in his debut London Marathon race yesterday to beat his previous best time of 2:09:19, set March last year, in Otsu, Japan.

Tanzania

Magufuli Defends 'Anti-Evil Crusade'

President John Magufuli yesterday defended his bold measures to clean the country, saying the initiatives are inevitable… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.