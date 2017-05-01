1 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: APGA Hails Nnamdi Kanu's Release

Tagged:

Related Topics

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has welcomed the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Victor Oye, national chairman of the party told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Monday that the party was happy that the rule of law had been observed on the matter.

He described the freedom of Mr. Kanu as long expected, observing that although the bail conditions were tough, they were fully met.

"APGA is happy with the bail granted Mr Nnamdi Kanu and his eventual release from prison, this development we must say is long overdue.

"It is also good that at last rule of law is being observed and it is a step in the right direction.

"However, we are not comfortable with the bail conditions which the party views as stringent and punitive," he said.

The APGA chairman decried the rising agitation and tension on the country, insisting that the situation could not be controlled by force but through strict adherence to principles of true federalism.

He said such agitations might persist in as much as the crucial national questions that gave rise to them remain unaddressed.

"All we need is justice, equitable distribution of national wealth, implementation of the Federal Character provisions in the 1999 Constitution as amended.

"Once these things are in place, then ethnocentric interests and agitation will be drastically reduced," he said.

Mr. Kanu was arrested in October 2015 over his activities as the anchor of Radio Biafra and had been in prison since then until he regained freedom on April 28 after the conditions of bail granted him were met.(NAN)

