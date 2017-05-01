Four Gulu-based football youngsters on Thursday traveled for a two-week training placement and development at RCD Mallorca in Spain.

The youngsters under the Football for Good programme are led by founder and director Adrian Bradbury. The four are Derick Ocan (U18), Lisa Kakanyero (U16), Polycarp Mwaka (U15) and Owen Bradbury (U14).

The team, all football students at the academy, departed from Entebbe airport on Thursday and will engage in a two-week football training, leadership and academic learning opportunities at Palma City, Mallocra in Spain.

Football for Good (FFG) will be working closely with current club consultant, Ivan Campo, to train the young stars. Campo is a former member of the Spanish national team who played at Mallorca, Bolton and Real Madrid, where he won two Uefa Champions League crowns.

Team Mallorca are based in Palma and currently play in the country's Second Division. Mallorca finished third in the topflight Spanish La Liga in the 2001 season, and were winners of the Copa Del Ray in 2003.

Bradbury states that the trip is a great opportunity for the youngsters to showcase their talents. He said the trip will also open more opportunities for other young players.

Jolly Kamarisami, a football fan in Gulu, notes that the travel of the youngsters will inspire more children to engage in football professionally, and not just for leisure.

He also stated that this should inspire many Ugandans to initiate children at an early age of football. Football for Good was founded in 2013, with the aim of identifying and developing youth football talent. It was launched in Gulu in 2015.

