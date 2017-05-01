Zimbabwe: First 100 Days - Trump Keeps Mugabe Guessing

US President Donald Trump this Saturday marked exactly 100 days since assuming the world's most powerful job.

But Trump's silence on Harare has not helped matters with President Robert Mugabe's government which was hoping for improved relations with the new US administration.

Relations between Washington and Harare took a knock 2001 when the George W. Bush-led government imposed what the US describes as targeted sanctions on Mugabe, his inner circle and associated firms.

The travel and trade embargo on blacklisted individuals and corporates was aimed at forcing a change of behaviour by the Zanu PF-led administration which was accused of poll fraud and other rights abuses.

For 16 years now, President Mugabe has tried to play victim to an alleged Western-led conspiracy to punish his government for redistributing white owned land to black locals.

But this failed to convince even Barack Obama, a black US president, and his administration, leaving the Zimbabwean leader harbouring ill-feelings towards the US.

Obama had the temerity to renew the sanctions by another year on the eve of his exit January this year.

Government argues that the sanctions have cost the country in excess of US$42 billion in lost revenue.

However, the entry into the fray by Trump, a politician who was at the time, still untainted by the US's often acrimonious brand of foreign policy, left President Mugabe and his beleaguered administration hoping for a thaw in relations.

Asked over his thoughts about Trump's victory February this year, President Mugabe replied; "I don't know; give him time.

"Mr Trump may even relook the sanctions on Zimbabwe."

Mugabe said Obama renewed sanctions on his government on the eve of his exit, adding, "Why didn't he leave it to the incoming President to make his own decision?

"We are just now under sanctions imposed not by Donald trump but by Obama. What arrogance is that?"

During the time, information minister Chris Mushohwe also said Harare was ready to work with Trump's Republican government.

A good 100 days into Trump's adventurous administration, the Zanu PF led administration finds itself constantly made to guess on what the new US government has in store for its former ally.

Reached for comment Friday, Mushohwe said he was in a meeting while his deputy Thokozile Mathuthu said this was a foreign relations matter which could be best responded to by the appropriate ministry.

Attempts to seek comment from the foreign affairs ministry were unsuccessful.

Harare based political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya said Trump's hands were still too full to worry about little Zimbabwe.

"Does he even know where Zimbabwe is? He has other things to worry about, such as North Korea."

But Former Kambuzuma legislator and PDP secretary for external relations Willias Madzimure said it was fool-hardy for Mugabe to bank his country's economic recovery hopes on the benevolence of a foreign leader he knows little about.

During Trump's campaigns for presidency, there were reports he had threatened to boot Mugabe out once elected to power but the reports were not authenticated.

"Trump is on unpredictable president but he was clear when he got into office that he would spend his energies towards improving the lives of Americans.

"Likewise, we expect Mugabe to be doing nothing less than improving the lives of Zimbabweans.

"It is naive for anyone to think that a foreign country should have it as its priority to deal with the effects of your own recklessness.

"While trump may have been silent on Zimbabwe for now, I still feel the Zanu PF should have been using this opportunity to cleanse itself of any wrong doing that has invited punitive action from the US."

Former US ambassador to Harare, Charles Ray told NewZimbabwe.com earlier this year that Mugabe and Trump's egos were too big that they will never get along.