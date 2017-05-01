1 May 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Singer RC Signs to FK Records

By Jeffrey Darko

Nana Austin Boakye Antwi (popularly known as RC) is certainly one burgeoning act to watch. Originally hailing from Kumasi, and a science student of the University of Ghana, Legon, RC is definitely destined for greatness fusing intelligent 'easy-to-sing-along' lyrics with his local Ghanaian twi dialect.

RC is signed under FK Records owned by UK/Ghanaian businessman and entrepreneur, and renowned Disk Jockey, FrenchkissDJ, currently of YFM 107.9 (Accra) & YFM97.9 (Takoradi).

RC is set to release his first single under FK Records titled 'Some More' which incorporates impressive chords with 'bounce-along' basslines and rhythm, blessed with RC's ever thrilling vocal charm, on the 5th of May, 2017. This is definitely one for the books and one for the "gyal dem". A classic banger you cannot afford to miss.

