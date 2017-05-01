Uganda: Is Our National Anthem Still an Embodiment of Our Aspirations?

opinion

While seated in an old London train a few weeks ago, wondering as usual as to what exactly went wrong with our own systems, my thoughts strayed into a line by line reflection and musing on our national anthem as a brief embodiment of our national aspirations.

Quite often I sing so passionately to that hilarious tune, but hardly had I ever found time to think through it.

"Oh Uganda! May God uphold thee": Dear God, please, we have sung this for 55 years! But it seems the thieves have been singing louder, hence reducing chances of ours being heard. Sometimes when you are standing next to them at a function as they hoarsely sing this part, you feel like calling upon lightning.

"We lay our future in thy hand": On occasions, I'm tempted to skip this otherwise good line. Why? Because it appears that these people who are looting our country dry misconstrue this part to mean that we lay our future in their long-fingered hands that have already tied up Uganda's hand with long siphons and firm tentacles.

"United, free, for liberty together we'll always stand": Hmm! Did we just sing 'together we'll al- ways stand'? Together in what? Do we stand together when we fall sick? This is when we often helplessly realise that some of our fellow Ugandans stand in Europe and India while we stand in our health limbo.

Do they stand with us in educating our children? Oh yes they do. To be precise, together in words and well-rehearsed speeches. Well, in the state's public romance with citizens, what service is greater than lip service? Look at them sing themselves sweaty to dupe us, while they mischievously wink at each other.

Anyway, at least we always stand together in toleration of our incompetent lot. Together we stand in owning thieves because they come from our group - political party, ethnicity, religion, gender, etc. Within our enclaves, we chorus together: 'He is a thief, but he is our thief'. Prof PLO Lumumba summarises our fate better; "we are co-authors of our misfortune".

We stand together in this cemetery of shameful silence as we gaze at the lonely outspoken. Hence the thieves walk away remorselessly like a dog that has just eased itself in a saucepan, barking at whoever expresses disgust at its action. Won't they just let a dog be a dog!

"Free for liberty": That is very true. Including the liberty to eat hot air and delegate our (mis) leaders to eat on our behalf and privatise public wealth. What liberty is greater than that of shouting at a deaf government? Freer to speak than in Rwanda - to speak to those who 'may' not always thump you for your criticism, but who smile back in amazing inaction and disservice. "Oh Uganda! The land of freedom".

"Our love and labour we give": Yes, even with all its messiness, Ugandans truly love their country. Besides, don't they say that east or west home is best, though it may not be so homely? See us when Uganda Cranes is playing against another country, the patriots we are! When a medal comes home, we fill the roads and drink like Scots.

We still afford to smile not only with the labouring dedication of Animal Farm's Boxer, but also singing to ourselves internally that 'we shall overcome some day'. As in Bob Marley's words in Redemption Song, we know that '... none of them can stop the time'. Looking forward to that time when we shall look back as a country and sigh with R. Kelly: 'ehuh, the storm is over'.

"And with neighbours all/ At our country's call/ In peace and friendship we'll live": Of course! South Sudan, Burundi, DR Congo, Rwanda, Somalia, don't you agree? We love our distant neighbours, sometimes more than we love our immediate ones at home. I'm not grumbling, I'm awed by the altruism. Nothing will stop our love, not even that rock island Migingo.

"Oh Uganda, the land that feeds us/ By sun and fertile soil grown": I agree. So fertile that there is no need to prepare for famine, and that agri- culture deserves no serious attention. Nature is our minister of agriculture. Why put a big budget on agriculture where rain falls free of charge and even abandoned crops grow?

"For our own dear land,/ We'll always stand": We still want to call it our own, though some- times we are not sure if we have equal stake in it. Our beloved land grabbers may want to sing this line thrice in bass. For what they are not interested in is what we can call ours.

"The pearl of Africa's crown": Whereas we now have to pay billions of money to public relations companies to market our country abroad, it remains undisputable that God (or whoever you choose to attribute it to) gifted Uganda so abundantly in terms of peoples, climate, soils, lakes, rivers, mountains, wildlife, foods, herbs, name it. So, let other countries arrogantly boast about innovations by their people; here we still choose to mainly show nature's inventions.

We are so plentifully gifted that no matter how incompetent the custodians we get, somehow we always manage not to die at birth. I'm sure the fact that we somehow live on despite their messy leadership also beats their understanding. Oh Uganda! No tortoise can beat our resilience.

The author works with the Center for African Studies at Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi.