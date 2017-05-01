Zimbabwe: Nakamba Eyes First European Silverware

30 April 2017

WARRIORS midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is relishing the prospect of winning his first major piece of silverware since his move to Europe five years ago when his Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem takes aim at the Netherlands' major cup competition, the KNVB Beker Cup today.

Vitesse Arnhem, who are yet to win any domestic silverware since clinching the Parbo Bier Cup five years ago, face fellow Dutch Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar in the KNVB Beker Cup at the Kuip stadium in Rotterdam.

The winner will earn a spot in next season's Uefa Europa League.

However, for Nakamba, who joined Vitesse from French side AS Nancy in 2014, the cup final appearance presents him with his first opportunity of claiming silverware in the Netherlands.

Nakamba revealed the excitement and anticipation to his family members and friends on his appearance in today's Cup final during an interview with the largest Dutch daily morning newspaper, De Telegraaf on Friday.

"The feeling [of being in the Cup final] is amazing and we're preparing for the best, come Sunday [today]. Some people in my country are really amazed that I will be playing the Cup final with Vitesse in a big footballing country such as Netherlands.

"My whole family, friends and acquaintances will definitely be sitting in front of the TV. My father is so proud that his son is in the final," he said.

Nakamba also spoke of his close relationship with the Vitesse coach Hendrikus "Henk" Fraser, saying the former Dutch international was like a second father to him and his teammates.

"The coach is like a father to this whole team, protecting us, pointing us the way and doing everything for us. Sunday we have to pay him back as players, and I think we have to get everything for him."

The 23-year-old Hwange-born star, who represented Zimbabwe at this year's Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon, has been one of Vitesse Arnhem's most outstanding players, starting almost every game for the "Yellow and Blacks" in their campaign thus far.

In addition to his contribution in the cup competition, Nakamba also played a pivotal role in the club's quest for domestic league success.

Vitesse occupy sixth position on log standings with 48 points from 32 matches, 31 points behind long leaders Feyenoord, who need just one point from their last two matches to clinch their first Dutch football championship since 1999.

Vitesse Arnhem has opened talks to extend the contract of Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, which runs until July 2018.

Nakamba was linked with a move to English premiership side Everton at the start of the year after reportedly attracting the interest of Everton's Dutch manager Ronald Koeman. He confirmed the talks with Vitesse to local Dutch media but said he was leaving the talks to his management team.

"I'm solely focusing on my football. I've never won a cup or title. Everything is now focused on that," said the midfielder.

