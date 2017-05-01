Photo: The Observer

IGP Kale Kayihura before the MPs.

On April 26, officials from the ministry of internal affairs appeared before Parliament's Defence and Internal Affairs committee to defend the 2017/2018 ministerial policy statement for the Uganda Police Force.

Mario Obiga Kania, the state minister for internal affairs, led the team which included Police chief Gen Kale Kayihura, to give an overview of the institution's Shs 530 billion budget.

During the meeting, tempers flared after some legislators accused Kayihura of illegally parading suspects alleged to have taken part in the murder of former police spokesman, Andrew Felix Kaweesi. Other issues raised included the growing wave of crime in the country and the thorny issue of crime preventers. OLIVE EYOTARU covered the committee proceedings and brings you some of the excerpts.

[The session started with minister Obiga Kania addressing the previous day's pending matter of criminal gangs.]

Obiga Kania: The issue of leaflets is part of what the criminal gangs had started in Masaka, and it is continuing, but our forces are following up on the matter... Also, in the course of the year, we lost our officer AIGP Andrew Kaweesi.

That issue is being investigated and is now in court. Madam chairperson, I would suggest that, with due respect. Finally, we had an area of crisis. We had disturbances in Kasese. Actually, those disturbances started with the killing of our personnel in various police posts over two to three years. We lost so many personnel who had been attacked in the police posts and killed.

The specific issue of [Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley] Mumbere, again, I am aware that Mumbere is in court. Court gave him bail with certain conditions. If those bail conditions are being violated by anyone, since that matter is now in court, my best advice to Mumbere would be to go to court and plead with court and say, my bail conditions are being violated and I am sure the court will give him the adequate remedy.

Gilbert Olanya (Kilak South): On the suspects arrested for the killing of the former AIGP, I was following in the media where the police paraded those people, the press captured them and everyone is aware of their identity. I would like to inquire from the police officers, assuming the court proves that they are not guilty, shall the police go back to the media and parade them and clear their names? If someone is staying in Gulu or Mbale, their lives may be in danger.

Secondly, on crime preventers, the issue of crime preventers needs to be handled carefully. Those ones upcountry are putting on Police uniform and terrorizing civilians. In my district, Amuru, you find a crime preventer who is not trained. I don't know why they are being given Police uniforms and they brag among the civilians. Mr IGP, on this issue you need to deal with them.

Finally, we still have some wrong elements, like in Gulu district, who cut off people's heads and the iron [bar] hit men. One week ago, a radio presenter was cut seriously and he is fighting for his life in hospital. I really appeal to the IGP and minister to fight these crimes.

Mubarak Munyagwa (Kawempe South): When we talk about the fallen AIGP, we are not talking about Kaweesi as a person but that position. An AIGP, if I am not mistaken, if it is equated to the UPDF, is a major general. You see the way a general can be killed in such a manner and I saw Afande Kasingye came out to say that the problem was even the vehicle he had was of "soft skin."

But even today these people came here with "soft skin" vehicles, meaning we are likely to get another embarrassment as a country. I saw Afande Yiga and others moving gafula (anyhow), no 999 escorts (laughter). We are likely to be embarrassed again. You see when an AIGP is killed, that is an embarrassment on the whole country.

Who is protected if a general can be killed like that? I have been looking at the policy statement but I have not seen any provision of stepping up protection of senior officers.

Secondly, on the issue of crime preventers, I told the IGP when I went to Serena that he comes up with very nice programmes but his problem is fusing them with NRM programmes. In Kawempe, crime preventers are stationed at NRM party offices. Actually, it is a military wing of NRM. Can we restructure and give further training to these idle crime preventers who are just being misused by politicians for their selfish interests?

Francis Zaake (Mityana Municipality): Hon Muhammad Kivumbi yesterday was clear on the issue of the fallen AIGP; specifically on the issue of people they are arresting, not the matter in court. He said he has proof that the people they are arresting were not around before the killing of the AIGP.

Another thing was about the children who are being put in cells. Also, on the flying squad, and you must have watched the news, that they are killing people and wananchi [civilians] are dying because of them. They are boasting around with guns, taking alcohol and shooting people.

Joseph Ssewungu (Kalungu West): As police, you must build confidence in the people to give you information. What is happening now, people are not so willing to give you information and that confidence has disappeared because of what is taking place in police.

Two, IGP, kindly, why don't you revisit your system of transferring DPCs? I raise this thing seriously. In Kalungu district, we are six years old but we have had eight DPCs. Now if you really work with police to execute duty, when will we get somebody used to the people to get information and manage the place?

That kind of operation cannot produce good results from police. On the issue of Kaweesi, for a better police, you need better equipment. Take this incident, Uganda Police must have good motorcycles, not these 125 ccs or 90 ccs. Now, when they were shooting, if we had strong police with good and well-equipped motorcycles, these people would have ridden and circled that area. But imagine someone shooting 80 rounds and nothing is taking place.

When you bought motorcycles, you bought those where three people sit; one is riding and the other is resting; those of World War 2 (Laughter). I don't know who deals with procurement... how will you fight criminals when someone is riding a 700cc and the police is riding 90cc?

The issue of presumption of innocence; what is missing in police and let me say it. IGP, your communication is not effective and it is working badly. How do you handle issues before you bring them out in the public? I was so surprised after the death of Kaweesi, IGP appointed Afande Mugyenyi as the spokesperson. The following day was Asan Kasingye. That kind of transfer and change of leadership is your style of work but it cannot produce results...

Minister of Internal Affairs, this is for you and Gen Kale. I have seen pastors having soldiers escorting them. I have seen, let me be specific, Kayanja [having] police and military police guarding his church. A person of God, who is supposed to win my soul, is guarded by military police... how did you get police to guard pastors?

(Interjection)

Munyagwa: Point of order, Madam Chair. You need to protect honourable members. My brother Hon Mbogo (vice chairman) always comes in to intercept [interrupt] members' contributions.

Kezekiah Mbogo (Budaka county): Crime preventers in our district have some small offices where they extort money from the locals. Some of them are also well known thieves in the village but call themselves crime preventers.

Obiga: Colleagues, the concept of community policing is a good one. We all support it. The mistake which we made is in the question of identification of the persons who should be there and the subsequent training for them.

On crime preventers identifying themselves within the NRM structure, that is wrong. That is another mistake and that should be reported because we are not building a party cadreship or militia. We are building a structure which should support the police and the population...

This was raised yesterday, that the people who were arrested in respect of the killing of Kaweesi, some who were produced in court, are people who had been arrested much earlier than this crime. Honourable colleagues, I take this statement extremely serious.

If our police are doing that, then we have no police. What you should do as a leader, in my view, is produce names of those people who were arrested earlier but who are now being produced. Either send it in confidence to police or the courts... I am not in the investigating team and, therefore, cannot say whether IGP or [CIID boss Grace] Akullo has produced people who were arrested much earlier.

But that is good information to the country and it is good info which you should give to help the country to make sure the police do not commit crimes by giving names of people who are not connected to the crime. I really don't want to discuss this Kaweesi matter to trivialize it. It is painful...

Muhammad Kivumbi (Butambala): If it is in his interest, I have a list of all the people who have been arrested with me here in this small notebook, when individuals were arrested and those that have been connected to the matter. With your permission, can I go on name by name? (Point of order)

Richard Oseku (Butebo): Yesterday, my colleague had actually intimated to the committee that he would meet the minister and give some of this information in confidence and this is what we agreed on. Is he in order again to come and reveal the information here?

Judith Nabakooba (Mityana Woman): Hon Kivumbi, since the minister is here, you can pass on the information.

Kivumbi: No, no, no, there has never been an agreement; he should not lie that the information would be passed on. We never discussed it. What the minister requested is that he will come back today with the line agency for us to be able to discuss that query... You arrest people, you detain them unconstitutionally beyond the 48 hours (interjections)... Kaweesi was my personal friend.

Obiga: May I also seek a clarification, please. Is this committee part of the courts where evidence is given regarding the trial related to Kaweesi? Have you reduced your committee into a subsection of the courts so that evidence is tabled here?

Zaake: What we are discussing here is not a matter of court. (verbal exchange)

Nabakooba: No, Hon Zaake, you are not given permission to talk. Communication should be through the chair.

Obiga: The people arrested are already in court.

Kivumbi: Some of them are not in court. I know them and I have a list here.

(Exchange between Kivumbi and Obiga)

Nabakooba: Switch off your microphones, members. Communication should be through the chair, unless you want to take over the chair. The minister started with a brief on what you raised yesterday and we were moving in the right direction. Now, let's give him an opportunity to respond and conclude. We need to get into the budget. We started with these issues and now we are dragging on. We have Prisons. Hon Minister proceed.

Kivumbi: He proceeds with what?

Obiga: Madam Chair, again there was the issue of Flying Squad unit killing people. (Calls for procedure) My position again remains that (procedure) no police or armed forces member of this country has a right to kill anybody (procedure) simply because he is a member of the force. That one must be produced in court (point of procedure)

Kivumbi: No, you can't rule on an issue before a committee in that kind of fashion. This is not a dictatorship, you can't. You don't have those powers. By the way, don't overstep... . It has to be a decision of a committee and we discuss it and take a conscious decision. You cannot overrule on a matter that was raised and the ministry promised. This is about people's rights.

Nabakooba: But Hon Kivumbi, this was a by-the-way. We invited the agency for the policy statement.

Kivumbi: No, what is a policy statement? Define it.

Kato Lubwama (Lubaga South): I think we should respect ourselves here because the way we are handling the things, we are like in a war (laughter). Mr Kivumbi, I think you are stepping too far. You have to respect our chair. No, no, no, the way we are doing things, no, no; we should respect ourselves.

Nabakooba: And he came late when they had made their presentations. Respect us, Hon Kivumbi, honestly. We respect you, but respect us.

Kivumbi: No, the chair works through Rules of Procedure. There is no overruling here that you can rule everybody and say we move on. (Point of order)

Olanya: We need to be organized. You remember when we raised the issues that the police officers paraded those suspects before the cameras. Hon Kivumbi wanted to mention the names of those ones whom he is claiming were arrested before the killing of AIGP. Is it in order for you to ignore what Hon Kivumbi wanted to bring, since the suspects were paraded before the cameras, let everything be done before the camera.

Nabakooba: Hon Olanya, let me inform you. From what I watched, those people were in courts. I saw them when they were in the dock of the courts. They were not paraded by police.

[Minister Obiga Kania makes his concluding statement and then Gen Kayihura takes to the floor... ]

IGP Kale Kayihura (Abridged): Before I respond to specific questions, I just thought I should make an additional contribution towards the minister's statements. We are living in times when we have got the challenge of terrorism.

Terrorism is a reality, not just in Uganda or the region but globally and I hope at some point, you could even invite the intelligence to make a presentation on this problem. We have a challenge of increasing violent criminality. So, that's the environment we are operating in. Those are the threats that we have to deal with.

Two, I just want to give an assurance about this new wave of crime. Remember the killing of sheikhs in Busoga and Kampala? Then there were also murders some time back in greater Masaka. We apprehended those who perpetrated them. So, we should regard it as another wave of crime.

The features we are seeing are basically two; it is organized from those we have arrested and the intelligence we have gathered indicates it is a Kampala-based criminal gang. Then there is a new element which was not there - leaflets. Now these leaflets have two categories; there are leaflets which are merely for scaring, kiro kitwala omunaku. Then there are also leaflets that have got political messages. At this stage we don't know whether they are linked or not.

So far, 30 have been arrested and a number of them have confessed. This element of leaflets is what is making us think that there is a political dimension to it. The strategy to effectively respond to this is a combination of popular vigilance. There are still weaknesses, I admit, which we must work on in terms of the relations between the police with the population but a lot of successes we are getting is because of support from the population.

We did not parade the suspects in the case of AIGP Kaweesi. They appeared in court. Those are the suspects we have linked to the murder so far, based on evidence. I want to explain this; the decision to take anybody to court is not a police decision.

It is the decision of the DPP based on evidence presented to him in the file. It is him to sanction. They are actually many files he has refused to sanction but our relationship with the DPP has increasingly become closer almost to a point that our investigations are prosecution-led.

At an early stage, we always ask the DPP, especially in these high profile ones or cases which the public has interest, to attach a senior state attorney to guide the process. So, it is not something we do outside the law. The most important thing is that the police don't make any mistake from beginning.

On crime preventers, I agree. Community policing is what they call in Interpol second-generation police and crime preventers, some call them crime stoppers, are the foundation. It's just that somehow I think maybe I agree we have not handled it well in terms of communication but it's not a specialized force and it went even to the Supreme court and it ruled on this. Of course some people misinterpret it to be a militia but the court was very clear that this is part of community policing which is globally in the police-system democracies.

The question of how they conduct themselves should be distinguished from the system itself and just like even the security forces, there are problems of indiscipline and criminality within.

The most critical thing is to ensure that when these things happen, it should be detected quickly and dealt with but that should not taint the good way of the police. Even in America or Europe where they are better resourced, bigger police forces and obviously better technology, they still find the need of popular participation in policing.

On the issue of suspects raised by Hon Kivumbi, I really don't want to go deep into this because of some reasons on investigations. At the time the late AIGP Kaweesi was murdered, there was already ongoing joint security operation of hunting for ADF terrorists. Some had actually been arrested and that information can be provided in confidence.

So, a number of suspects could have been arrested. This is a Jatt-Counter terrorism operation and then Kaweesi is killed. So, if somebody is monitoring the arrests, you will find a mix of this but certainly those who appeared in court were those linked to the murder of Kaweesi. I will leave it at that; I don't want to say more about it.

The question of transfer of DPCs. Part of the problem comes from parliament. Parliament keeps on creating more districts and these districts need DPCs.

Where do I get the DPCs if I don't move officers around? Hon Ssewungu was complaining about Latif Zaake whom we transferred from Mityana and made him an RPC. Is that bad? Should somebody remain a DPC forever?

He was elevated to become an RPC of greater Masaka and I am told he is doing a great job and is serving Kalungu anyway. I would appreciate if there was a complaint that the one you have put there is incompetent...I tell you, when I came to the Police, there was constipation. There was no mobility. You find a constable is at one station for 20 years; so, it is healthy to move people around.

(More discussions and meeting ends.)