Award-winning gospel artist Tatenda Mahachi says making it among the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards (ZAA) shortlist was enough testimony that his music has an impact on people's lives.

Mahachi, who is working on a collaboration with music superstar Oliver Mtukudzi, was shortlisted among 80 ZAA nominees across an 18 category list. He told The Standard Style last week that the nomination would help open more doors for him.

The Usachema hitmaker was nominated in the category of International Gospel Artist and faces stiff competition from the likes of Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave, Lloyd Tevedza, Angie Manda and Sebastian Magacha.

"Being nominated for an award like ZAA is great. I feel honoured to be nominated and I am hopeful I am going to win," Mahachi said.

Mahachi, who is working on a number of collaborations with top international artists like American gospel artist Isaac Simpson, said he was looking forward to spread his music across the globe.

"I am more of a conveyer belt. I am just passing God's word to people through music. I am happy most people here in Zimbabwe and lately South Africa have embraced my music, which is something that motivates me. However, I want my music to be heard in every corner of the world" he said.

The ZAA voting commenced on March 20 and ended today, with the award ceremony slated for next Saturday.

In a statement, the organisers said ZAA's panel of professionals would arduously assess shortlisted candidates and match up their achievements with the set criteria before emerging with this year's list of winners.

Mahachi recently released a video of the song Usacheme which is doing well on the international gospel scene.