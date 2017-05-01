1 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: President Uhuru Kenyatta Raises Minimum Wage by 18pc

Photo: Daily Nation
Workers at a textile firm based at the Export Processing Zone in Athi River.
By Patrick Lang'at

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday announced an 18 per cent rise in the minimum wage for workers.

The President also increased non-taxable bonuses and overtime to Sh100,000.

He proclaimed the increases during Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Park.

Earlier this month, President Kenyatta promised to push for salary raises for private-sector workers.

“For the past two years, we have not increased salaries for private-sector workers,” President Kenyatta said when he toured the United Aryan Company, a garment factory in the Baba Dogo Export Processing Zone in Nairobi.

“We are now saying, come Labour Day, we will impress on your employers to give you a salary increment.”

The President skipped last year’s Labour Day celebrations, having announced a 12 per cent minimum wage raise for workers in 2015.

