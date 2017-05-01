Uganda: MP Mpuuga to Mao - We Won't Allow You to Kill Democratic Party

interview

A furious battle is currently raging between two factions of the Democratic Party (DP) for the soul of the country's oldest political party.

One faction is led by DP president general Norbert Mao while the other has coalesced around the now-suspended DP vice president for Buganda region, Betty Nambooze.

In this interview, Masaka municipality MP MATHIAS MPUUGA NSAMBA, who belongs to the Nambooze camp, tells Baker Batte Lule that the police crackdown on a meeting he organised last Sunday in his home district was unforgivable. He blamed Mao for the current crisis that has engulfed DP.

What was the aim of the meeting that you had organised in Masaka, which police thwarted?

There is no dichotomy in terms of intent and underlying principle in the meeting we were to have in Masaka from the troubles within DP. We had wanted to have an up-close conversation with key stakeholders in greater Masaka; we had intended to interact with the eight districts that make up greater Masaka, relating to their perception and input on the best way to overcome the inherent and visible challenges within the party.

Apart from Masaka district, to which I'm a part of and, to a smaller degree, Kalungu, which has a mayor and an MP, Bukomansimbi that has two DP members of parliament, in the rest of the districts, DP has been wiped out.

As one of the MPs from greater Masaka, I cannot separate the inertia at the headquarters from the flailing fortunes of DP in our sub-region. If you invite these people as a victor, they will believe your conversation makes sense; so, we thought that as leaders, we would share with them the issue they see in their immediate community.

We can [then] upscale their views and reach the wider DP to try and find a solution to the problems that are bedeviling the party, now that the party leadership has decided to keep the party at the headquarters for press conferences and press releases.

Most of the MPs who come from greater Masaka seem not to agree with you on the status of DP. Why is that the case?

Most means who and who? You should appreciate how many people had turned up for that meeting. This party is not about MPs. This party is ingrained in membership, not in leaders. In fact, these MPs come from these grassroots leaders.

So, when these kinds of struggles arise in an organization, the one thing you need to appreciate is that at the beginning you have fence-sitters who are observing from a distance so that they can eventually decide which side to take. There are those who prefer to be on the winning side, whether the winning side is right or wrong, because of fear of the unknown.

But I will tell you, that even those who did not attend as MPs, their key supporters attended. We had elected councilors from the district [to] LC-III chairpersons; so, what more do you want?

I don't blame those who didn't attend because, normally, some people would rather join the ship when there is stability. They never want to participate in making it stable, but they will join immediately it stabilizes - and that is normal in politics.

Coming back to Kampala, what do you think is wrong, if at all, with the leadership of DP?

Everything is wrong; from their conception of how opposition politics should be played to their decisions when they sit as leaders. I was surprised they claimed they held 15 NEC meetings in the last two years [because] we have not seen any output from these meetings.

As it turns out, these meetings are intended to hoodwink members that something is in the cooking pot when actually they are intended to pass time and curtail those who would call for meetings that would gravitate the party into serious action of mobilizing, identifying and deploying members for activity.

Instead, like I have already said, the party has been relegated to press conferences and press releases. They will jump into a by-election and come up with shameful results. So, our role is not to participate to win, but to appear to be part of something going on.

That kind of politics is not for DP, which is an active party. DP fought when the NRM had decided that parties must be in abeyance; DP went to court and protested to make sure that political parties have space. When, eventually, laws were enacted to free political parties, it cannot be that the same DP that fought that now chooses to remain at the headquarters when other parties are mobilizing membership and taking advantage of the dividends of young people.

We have a dispirited leadership that seems not to see light at the end of the tunnel; being at the headquarters is their final resting place. They have achieved their lifelong ambition of leading the party and that, for them, is enough. We are saying, 'look, it's natural to get tired.

But if you love what you are doing and you are tired, you come out honestly and tell members that you are unable to make the next step and give way.' They are not doing any of this but they continue to put on strong faces to appear as though they are up to something good.

Some people in DP say that your criticism is not new; that actually you have never supported Mao's leadership.

Have they given you any particular incidents when we did not support Mao? In 2011, I stood as an independent; Mao was the president general of the party.

They refused to hold a primary election in Masaka municipality. Actually, DP members who won were those I supported. In 2016, when sensibility returned and primaries were conducted, I came [to Parliament] on a DP ticket. Mao and his group sat and decided that we shall have [former prime minister] Amama Mbabazi as our presidential candidate, I wholly supported him.

I moved with Amama throughout the country and I did not see Mao in several places, including his vice president [Fred] Mukasa Mbidde. I don't know whether in support he means taking food to his household but in as far as supporting the party programmes is concerned, whatever it has been, I have supported it.

Let him tell you ever since the elections were held, what other new party programmes have been announced and I have not supported them? He wants me to appear at press conferences that pronounce nothing. I can't be a nothing doer.

There is another talk that some of you are riding on tribal sentiments to further divide DP.

I have also heard Mao hiding his weaknesses in tribal sentiments. In the short term, it will work for him because he doesn't see far. But in the long term, his nakedness will be obvious. I managed to mobilize my community to vote DP.

Mao is aware that he is coming from an area where DP is shrinking day-by-day. But he wants me to first denounce my ethnicity to ask him questions or apologize for being a Muganda. I think his hiding place is narrowing and he must come clean on his intentions. I know he is trying to malign Baganda leaders but he will not be the first one. I have a duty to country and to community.

One of my key duties, from which I cannot abdicate, is fighting for the interest of the people of Buganda who are part and parcel of the wider Uganda. I have heard on several occasions Mao coming up to fight for the interests of the people of Acholi and I don't know whether this amounts to forgetting Uganda.

I know he uses it as hiding place for his state of inertia. I have not participated in the activities of DP in Karamoja; can he take you and show you the structures of DP in Karamoja? Assuming the Baganda are such terrible people, is the east at ease? Is it well in West Nile that DP is blossoming and so many young people are joining the party? Mao is sleeping on the job and he is blaming those that have no direct responsibility to offer the agenda.

We are not questioning his being president general, but his inability to act on his job. If this was a private sector, this man would have no job. He has no output. He is only talk, talk and talk without action. At my age and experience, I cannot be part of political inertia.

I have an agenda of seeing change in Uganda. DP is my vehicle but Mao and his people have removed the engine and they are asking me to push it. I'm not insane. I'm telling them, 'let's put the engine back and we move,' but they are saying, 'the DP people are very powerful; they can push without the engine.' When I demand for the engine, he says, 'you see, he is a Muganda.' I can't apologize for being a Muganda; I didn't choose my parents.

Anyway, for him and the people who think like him, time is up. Mao has also made it his agenda to make sure that some people never return to the party.

Whenever he gets a microphone, he abuses them so that they become angry and stay away from the party; he fears competition because he thinks they are up to take his chair. Let me assure Mao [that] that seat will be taken away from him and it won't be his decision.

When they were voting for him as president general, they were voting a competent leader, not an Acholi paramount king; they knew he was an Acholi but a competent one.

When he became president general for the first time, he was my candidate because I thought he was most prepared, but along the way he has withered. It is human to accept that your power has waned and somebody else should offer an alternative.

They have touted the party constitution as their potent tool but it doesn't ask them to dysfunction the party. So, when we ask of our president and his team to stop dozing on the job, we don't look at their tribe. Actually, his team is comprised of so many Baganda [and] I'm indicting all of them for inaction, not him alone.

Last week DP NEC suspended Hon Betty Nambooze. As a member of a group that is calling for reforms in the party, what do you make of it?

It was first of all unconstitutional but most of all cowardly. I don't know how the suspension of Hon Nambooze gets the party into action. They believe that in doing so; they will scare away members from demanding for reforms in the party.

That, for me, emboldens the quest to see change in the party. How can NEC sit several times and we don't see action and their first action is the suspension of an active member? It is self-defeating because they have not responded to the issue she is raising. That is not a mark of a leader but of a dictator. For people whose ears are closed to reality, their end game is normally the same.

There is a growing feeling among many people that DP has been mortgaged to the NRM. Is that something you identify with?

It's not a feeling; it has happened. Some of our top leaders are involved in schemes with the ruling party. Part of what we are trying to do is to thwart their evil scheme of enjoining our party with NRM.

They look at what is happening in UPC and they think they are missing something. We are saying that was not the purpose for which DP was formed. We cannot let our party be enjoined with an evil party. If any alliance ever takes place it must be the tacit vote of our people, not the leaders.

Assuming you want to join NRM, what do they take there? Only their stomachs, not an institution. They have every right under the sun to jump and join the NRM but they have a duty to leave the party behind and active.

The chairman of the party went, and I'm very sure the departure was not by accident. In fact, he said himself that the president and his team knew because they had a conversation over his departure. He must be in the know of who is going next.

I have not heard the president [general] call to action members of the party that have decided to work with NRM before returning the party membership. But he is quick at suspending a member who is questioning his motives.

One of the things Nambooze is calling for is the change of DP leadership. Is that something you agree with?

I have no doubt in my mind that the party needs a new beginning. This beginning can be discussed properly but the trouble with Mao is [that] he has failed to accept that there is a problem.

One of the problems is the manner in which they ascended to the helm of the party in the delegates' conferences where delegates were picked from Kisenyi, and not bonafide delegates from the grassroots. This made it very difficult for the party to get leaders who entrench it in the community.

Some members like Erias Lukwago were never given an opportunity to participate and have since been pushed away. Mao has made it his programme to abuse them at funerals and weddings, wanting the public to believe that these are terrible people. I think this is very cowardly, and that's where we lost it.

If a proper conversation ever takes place, we can even help Mao out of his leadership troubles by giving him a fresh team. So, the earlier he conceded to a troubled leadership, the better. If he can't change the way he works, then the inevitable outcome is that he [together with those with whom he is leading the party] will have to get out of the way for change.

Your group has declared open campaigns against Mao's leadership but the two times you have tried to mobilize, police has instead demobilized you. Peering in the future, where do you see this campaign going?

Interference by security and state agencies in our activities is not something new. The only bit of surprise is that the leaders of DP believe that their internal problems will be solved by the state instead of climbing down [from] their high horses to speak to the members. I want to tell you that all of us are seasoned; we have faced the wrath of the state before.

It is our duty amidst all these challenges to continue with our call. In the last meeting in Masaka, Medard Sseggona and Nambooze sustained rubber bullet wounds but the worst is yet to happen. But I can assure you, we are prepared for this and we have rolled out a programme.

We shall traverse the whole country for our party. But we also believe that along the way, sense will prevail from within. It is also the duty of party elders to come out and help the leadership because it is so afraid of the members that they would rather fight them than [engaging in] dialogue.

I believe time has come to have neutral arbiters so that we can have a reconciliation conference to agree on what is acceptable. But I don't think Mao is willing to sit and dialogue with people he has called all sorts of names. In fact, he is a very good student of Mr Museveni; the only problem is that Museveni fights for his power and Mao wants power donated to him.

Democratic Party