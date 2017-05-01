THE MDC-T has vowed to challenge the suspension of Chitungwiza mayor Philip Mutoti and 24 of his councillors by Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere last Thursday.

Kasukuwere accused the MDC-T dominated council of "rampant abuse of State land for personal benefit by both councillors and officials, and flagrant disregard of laid-down procedures for estate management".

The Zanu PF political commissar said the alleged actions by Chitungwiza council prejudiced the local authority of over $7 million.

He went on to appoint a three-member "independent" caretaker Commission led by Civil Protection Unit director Madzudzo Pawadyira to run the affairs of the troubled town.

The suspended group constitute the entire Chitungwiza council.

However, the MDC-T said it will not take this lying down, insisting it shall approach the courts soon to challenge the suspension of party officials deployed to the local authority.

"Much as we appreciate that Kasukuwere is a notorious political thug, the MDC will not allow him to ride rough shod over the clear and unambiguous provisions of the law that administers the affairs of urban local authorities.

"As such, we will definitely challenge this unlawful suspension in the courts of law," said party spokesperson Obert Gutu in a Friday statement.

The MDC-T insists that the summary suspensions on its officials were an unlawful act by a Zanu PF opponent with a penchant to suspend its councillors deployed to different local authorities in the country.

"The MDC has got a zero-tolerance policy towards all forms of corruption and we also firmly believe in the rule of law and the non - victimisation of all Zimbabweans.

"Before anyone is fired and or suspended from any position of public authority, due process must be followed," Gutu said.

The MDC-T has accused its main opponent of attempts to return the administration of the country's local authorities to Zanu PF control.

This is after President Robert Mugabe's party has continuously failed to win elections in urban areas.

Since becoming Local Government minister in 2015, Kasukuwere has continued with the Zanu PF culture of targeted dismissals on councillors voted to the positions during elections.

Kasukuwere last year suspended Harare mayor Bernard Manyenyeni accusing him of insubordination and unprocedurally appointing James Mushore as Harare town clerk.

Manyenyeni was later reinstated after he had successfully challenged his suspension in court.

Kasukuwere has since dismissed Gweru Mayor Hamutendi Kombayi and MDC-T councillor, Kenneth Sithole accusing of gross misconduct, incompetence and mismanagement of council funds.

He reinstated 10 other opposition MDC-T and three Zanu PF councillors, who had been suspended together with the pair.

Bulawayo deputy mayor Gift Banda and Ward 21 Councillor Reuben Matengu were February this year also fired for alleged gross misconduct and mismanagement.