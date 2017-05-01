Uganda: Gen Muntu - I Cannot Leave FDC for Another Party

Photo: Daily Monitor

FDC president Mugisha Muntu.

Gen Mugisha Muntu, the president of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), said last week that he cannot leave a party he has worked hard to build.

Muntu made the revelation while officiating as chief guest at a public lecture organized by students of Kampala International University (KIU).

"I cannot leave FDC to start another political party because even if I start another party, the same problems of lack of consciousness that have engulfed many political parties in Africa will still emerge in the new party. So, it's better I work hard sensitizing Ugandans in the need to have values, honesty and integrity in leadership, " Muntu told the dialogue.

He explained that what he is doing in FDC is to ensure that it is well-built with strong structures so that when FDC takes over power, it will be able to transform the society.

The question of Muntu leaving FDC party was raised by the keynote speaker, Charles Rwomushana, who advised the former army commander to opt out of FDC which he said has intrigue like NRM. Rwomushana said with Dr Kizza Besigye still active, Muntu shall not emerge as party presidential flag bearer.

"I know these things [intrigue] and party organizations for at one time I was in National Resistance Movement (NRM). For me, I am not for political parties and that is why I don't belong to any political party," Rwomushana said.

However, later, Rwomushana contradicted himself when he said: "Please lend me FDC for a week and you will see how I will transform it for the good of this country."

He said he knows how to bring President Museveni to his knees.

"I don't believe in elections but I believe in violence. I will rally Ugandans while in FDC to shout down Museveni's government and he will relinquish power," Rwomushana said, amid cheers.

FDC will in November hold a delegates' conference to elect a party president. Muntu has already confirmed that he will seek re-election. But he will have to contend with Nathan Nandala-Mafabi, the FDC secretary general, who too has expressed interest in the seat.

Muntu defeated Mafabi in 2012 by a hair's breadth margin. Other FDC members who are said to be interested in the top FDC job are: Geoffrey Ekanya, the former Tororo county MP, and Patrick Amuriat Oboi, the former Kumi MP . At the lecture, Muntu said he still believes that FDC will take power one day.

"No church, mosque, NGO will deliver us to State House but it's a political party. Come and join us in FDC and let us redeem this country from tyranny," he said.

He said when Mandela died in 2013, more than 100 world leaders flew to South Africa to bury him because Mandela had exhibited a strong character and personality that no force world over could crush.

Muntu said Museveni sacked him and other people from government because they disagreed on how he (Museveni) was leading the country.

"African countries still operate at the level of self compulsion - survival of the fittest as our leaders have failed - to transform societies which were traditional. This is because we've not yet built that critical mass," Muntu said.