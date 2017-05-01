A 34-year-old robbery suspect in the central district of Ntcheu was killed last Thursday by an angry, police have confirmed.

The deceased has been identified as Moses Kalimame who was on the police wanted list after being named by one of his accomplices in a robbery at Mpira dam in the district.

Ntcheu police Public relations Officer, Hastings Chigalu said in November last year, Kalimame ganged up with his friends from Lilongwe and Balaka districts to stage robberies in Ntcheu district.

During the robbery, one person (particulars not yet known) was arrested and was jailed 10 years on Robbery with Violence charge.

"Moses Kalimame had been on the run since then only to resurface on this fateful day. Upon seeing him, the angry villagers attacked him," said Chigalu.

"We rushed to the scene of the incident only to find him in a pool of blood, we rushed him to Ntcheu District Hospital where he died while receiving treatment."

Kalimame hailed from Galuwapananji village, T/A Mpando in the district.

Meanwhile, Police is advising the general public that they should desist from taking the law into their own hands; mob justice is punishable by law.