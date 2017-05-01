ZAMBIA wrapped her Africa Rugby Bronze Cup qualifiers with an emphatic win over Rwanda to remain on course to win promotion to the Silver category.

With the north group, comprising Cameroon, Nigeria and Algeria yet to play their qualifiers, Zambia did what was required of them which was to win the tournament with two wins and also score high points.

The winners from the two zones would be weighed against each other on points and goals to see who progresses to the next stage.

This one sided encounter play at the Lusaka's Show grounds saw Zambia dominate the game from the start to finish as Rwanda, who beat Mauritius in the last game found themselves chasing shadows.

Zambia went ahead in the fifth minute when Lastone Mukosa converted a penalty before Brian Mbalwa increased the hosts lead with a try which was easily converted by Kabwe Musonda.

Mukosa then scored a try which he failed to convert but Philip Kamanga pressed hard and managed to squeeze in a try for the hosts which Mukosa managed to convert to make it 22-0.

Michello Shelleni powered his way after he was mobbed by Rwanda defenders but managed to slide a try in the left corner in the 30th minute but Mukosa missed the conversion to make it 27-0.

Davy Chimbukulu found Kabwe Musonda who ran with the ball to place a try which Mukosa converted to make it 35-0 with Simon Nyangu adding another a but Mukosa missed the conversion.

Zambia continued with their assault in the second half as Philip Kamanga added a try which Mukosa converted to make it 53-0.

Rwanda managed to get some redemption when Bikamba Ismael converted a penalty to make it 53-3 but this was not enough to stop the Zambian route.

Davy Chimbukulu converted a try which Mukosa failed to convert with Simon Nyangu squeezing in a try after muscling his way past the Rwanda defence but again Mukosa the conversion as Zambia lead 63-3.

Kamanga proved to be a thorn in the Rwandese side as he scored three consecutive tries which Mukosa converting two of the three.

At the 70th minute mark, Zambia was comfortably leading with 82-0 and Shelleni Michello went on to score a try but Mukosa found it hard to make the conversion.

It was however Wezi Chibale who rubbed salt on the Rwandan side with a last minute try to put icing on the cake for the hosts.