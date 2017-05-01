1 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Stakeholders Challenged On Education Quality

Kilwa — Decision makers and Educational stakeholders here have been advised to participate fully in raising the quality of education by solving the challenges haunting the sector.

Kilwa District Commissioner (DC) Christopher Ngubi agai made the call at the climax of the Education Week held under the auspices of Action Aid and Kingonet.

At the commemorations, students got an opportunity to present the challenges they face through poems, plays and songs to parents and actors. Pupils at Kilwa Masoko, Nangurukuru and Kiganda highlighted poor infrastructure like toilets and private rooms for girls as among factors behind many girls to frequently abscond School.

"What has been presented by the students here should not be taken for granted, this also goes to the research findings by Action Aid that show huge shortage of toilets in the schools," said Mr Ngubiagai.

According to the research findings, Kilwa lags behind in terms of academic performance, and the program was designed to improve the quality of education in the district.

Out of the 30 schools in the programme, 25 schools possessed permanent toilets and the remaining five had tempo rary facilities. One toilet hole in the schools was used by 135 pupils in some schools and 90 pupils in others contrary to standard of one hole for 20 girls and 25 boys.

Female students, especially those in puberty, are the most affected by the shortage of toilets in schools, the study noted.

"While others are walking, we should run...my fellow leaders in Kilwa, let's work to see that the toilet problem is solved in the district," observed the DC, appreciating Action Aid for their efforts to improve the quality of education in the district and calling other stakeholders to prioritise education sector in their operations.

