Tanzania: Disputed Land Ownership in Morogoro Lands At High Court

The dispute over the 50 acres, involving three rivals in Morogoro Municipality, has finally landed before the High Court's Land Division in Dar es Salaam for further adjudication.

Judge Penterine Kente was scheduled last week to start hearing the appeal by two appellants, Ramadhani Mkundi and Chande Kangwa, against the respondent, Joseph Temba.

However, the trial justice pushed the session to May 17, as he was attending other official matters. The appeal emanates from the findings by Morogoro District Land and Housing Tribunal under which the respondent (Temba) was declared the lawful owner of the land on Block No. 34 Mkundi C in the municipality.

In countering the appeal, the respondent has advanced eight grounds, seeking for dismissal of the appeal, alleging that the documents tendered during the trial were genuine and authentic.

He states that the evidence tendered by the respondent and his witnesses at the trial before the District Land and Housing regarding allocation of the disputed land met and satisfied the standards of proof required in civil cases.

The respondent states that the evidence tendered by a division secretary officer was direct substantiation because he is a government official coming from the government office, which allocated the land under dispute.

According to his rely to the memorandum of appeal, the respondent states that he was allocated the disputed land in 1987 and immediately started developing it and was given the allocation letter in 1992.

He states that the appeal by the appellants was baseless because proceedings and observations at the locus in quo form part of the records of the proceedings and judgment of the trial Tribunal.

The respondent states further that his ownership of the disputed land was recognized by government authorities and there had never been any revocation of his land by any authority.

According to him, the Tribunal received and considered the evidence for both parties and their respective witnesses and carefully evaluated the received testimonies before arriving at the final decision that the respondent was the lawful owner of the land.