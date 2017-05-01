Tanzania: Academic Outlines Challenges to Higher Learning Education

Moshi — Stakeholders have been urged to join hands in mitigating challenges facing higher education systems that include lack of good academic culture among students.

A Consultant in Research, Measurement and Evaluation, Dr Victorini Salema said here that some students spent too much time on entertainment on the internet, pursuing things that have little to do with academic studies, describing them collectively a "poor academic factor."

"... An academic culture is the heart of higher institutions ... all the other academic activities like lectures, reading, research and discussions are nurtured in universities. However, some students spend too much time on entertainment from the internet ... where they explore things that are not focused on their studies," he said.

Dr Salema who currently works with Mwenge Catholic University (Mwecau) singled this trend as the single most distractive factor contributing to poor quality graduates into the labour market. "Low GPA of some university graduates deny them key employment opportunities as well as avenues for further scholarships. There is also inability of fresh graduates to respond to duty properly at workplaces," he said.

He cited other challenges as decreased enrollments, arguing that accumulation of the problem first became apparent in 2013 when Tanzania suffered massive failures in the Form VI results, where only about 40 percent of the candidates passed the national examination, leaving 60 percent of them out - also blaming the changes in the 'cut-points' for university entry.

On her part, Ms Theresia Mkenda argued that the centralized system in higher education established by the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) had badly affected higher institutions. "... a complex process of admission means that rural students are disadvantaged.

Errors in the system disadvantage students, universities have no authority over their prospective students before TCU approves them," said Ms Mkenda, a PhD candidate. The Mathematics lecturer sees other limitations as inadequate resources such as physical ones- classrooms, public space for discussion, Information Communication Technology (ICT) services, library, inadequate qualified staff, and students' accommodation.

Language gaps have also been identified as 'other challenges' which Ms Mkenda says touch on Government regulations; English and Kiswahili remain the medium of instruction in school, but argues that there are challenges related to the language use both in Kiswahili and English.

She noted that financing education and getting loans from the Higher Education Students' Loans Board (HESLB) was subject to a myriad of factors limiting not only admission of students from poor families but also the institutions themselves -leading to an increase in 'dropout rates' among students who cannot access the loans from the Board.

She said that a group of teachers in Zanzibar claimed that failure by Zanzibar to set up its own independent examination body was the main reason why their students had continued failing to progress in higher institution of learning.