Tanzania: State Invests 2 Billion/ - Into Moshi School Upgrade

Arusha — The Government has set aside more than 2bn/-, for the renovation and upgrading to modern standard of the Moshi Technical Secondary School in Kilimanjaro Region.

According to the Principal, Mr Erasmus Kyara, the 2,000m/- from government coffers had since been disbursed to the institution and that the proposed renovation project would commence "very soon."

Technical, as it is popularly known and which doubles as science oriented secondary school, is among the country's largest and oldest facilities with its 60-year-old infrastructure and working tools already showing their old age and that the state has already sorely in need of rework, if not a, entirely "thorough face-lift".

The institution went into operation way back in 1957, about four years before the country's independence, and started out as a centre for apprentice training but, eleven years later in 1966, it graduated into a hybrid ordinary level secondary school plus technical training before adding an advanced level certificate for science subjects.

Moshi Technical Secondary School held its 20th graduation ceremony at the campus in Moshi where a total of 252 'A' Level students taking three combinations graduated: Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB); Chemistry, Biology and Geography (CBG); and Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM).

The Vice- Chairman of the World Confederation of Technical Institutions, Engineer Richard Masika who is also the Rector for Arusha Technical College (ATC), graced the ceremony.

He is one of the alumni of Moshi Technical College- and hence used the occasion to provide some immediate solutions facing the Moshi Technical School, which is inadequately staffed, especially in technical subjects.

"We at Arusha Technical College have decided to volunteer to commute twice a week to teach at Moshi Technical and so far, a total of 32 teachers from ATC conduct subjects on Tuesdays and Saturdays here," said Engineer Masika.

He added that many of the teachers at the Arusha Technical also underwent studies at Moshi Technical School, and their readiness to help was but was one way of showing appreciation to their old school.

With an enrollment of nearly 1,400 students, Moshi Technical School has less than 100 teaching staff; the institution also has students "with special needs" who deserve higher education and equally special attention, including those with impaired hearing and poor eyesight, among other physical disabilities.

"There is dire lack of Mathematics and Technical Studies teachers at Moshi Technical College," the principal stressed.