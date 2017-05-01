1 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Dogara - Reps to Approve New Minimum Wage Bill

By Musa Abdullahi Krishi

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara said the House is committed to approving the new minimum wage bill.

In a statement by his spokesman, Turaki Hassan, to mark the 2017 Workers' Day, Dogara reiterated the resolve of the parliament to enact the new law for Nigerian workers.

He said increasing workers' salary and wages became necessary in view of the current inflation, naira devaluation and rising cost of living.

Dogara enjoined workers, especially civil servants to rededicate themselves to duty and support government's policies and programmes.

