Nigeria: 'My Administration Is Committed to Environmental Sanitation'

The Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Abdullahi D. Galadima, has said his administration remains committed to environmental sanitation in the area.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after inspecting the monthly sanitation exercise along with his vice chairman, Tanko Duda, on Saturday, Galadima, noted that as cleanliness was next to godliness, hence, residents must keep their surroundings clean and tidy.

He said there was need for the residents to ensure they always maintained good hygiene.

The area council is among the first to comply with the FCT minister's directive on monthly sanitation exercise to be observed by all area councils.