Photo: Daily News

Outgoing Dutch Ambassador, Jaap Frederiks.

The Netherlands has hailed President John Magufuli's anticorruption war, describing it as a major boost to trade and investment in the country.

For over 50 years, the European nation has remained one of the country's key development partner, working largely in agriculture, infrastructure and energy sectors.

The outgoing Dutch Ambassador, Mr Jaap Frederiks, noted in Dar es Salaam at the weekend that his country had full confidence in Tanzania's future and that the Netherlands would continue to invest into the country's economy.

"I'm very happy with the emphasis on anti-corruption by President Magufuli... because graft has been a major obstacle to trade," said the envoy during an event to celebrate the Dutch National Day.

The anti-corruption war under the fifth phase government has seen integrity restored to the civil service ... and 'clawed back' billions of money from the removal of ghost workers out of the payroll systems in government authorities.

Mr Frederiks said many Dutch firms were now doing business in the country, such as Philips, Shell and the Bam International Company which is putting up Terminal III of the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salaam.

The envoy also hailed the bilateral trade between the Netherlands and Tanzania, saying it had tremendously grown, citing the Royal Dutch Airlines, KLM which now lands in Tanzania every day.

"Tanzanian businessmen in Arusha have been working with Dutch companies to ex port vegetables and fresh flowers to Europe," he observed.

However, Mr Frederiks said there was need for improvement in tourist hotel and restaurant services, adding that transport service from airport to the Tarangire National Park in Manyara Region should also be improved.

"Tanzania is endowed with beautiful parks and wildlife ... but then ... this country is competing with South Africa and Kenya in the tourism sector, hence the need for more improvement in tourism sector," he said.