Tanzania: Mbeya Police Arrest Two Suspected Poachers

Mbeya police have arrested two persons over alleged possession of two pieces of ivory tusks, a homemade gun and 12 rounds of ammunitions.

Mbeya Regional Police Commander (RPC) Dhahiri Kidavashari named the suspects as 26-year old Supariano Joji and Joseph Ngadupa (59), saying they were arrested last Friday at Lyangadupa village in Mbarali District in the process of selling the government trophies.

According to the RPC, the suspects have admitted playing role in the killing of several elephants, with the homemade gun and bullets used in poaching.

"The arrest was done in collaboration between the police and officers of the Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA). The suspects are in custody pending further investigations to net the entire poaching network in the region," said Commander Kidavashari, adding that the suspects will be arraigned upon completion of the investigations.

RPC Kidashari said the police have also arrested 29year old Isaya Mwakeye over alleged impersonation as a Loan Officer with CRDB Bank, Mwanjelwa branch in Mbeya.

He said the suspect who is reportedly a student at Mzumbe University, Mbeya Campus, was arrested on Friday evening by the bank employees. He was found in the bank wearing a T-Shirt for the CRDB's workers.

"The suspect was found with identity card of CRDB Bank at Mwanjelwa Branch, an ATM card of NMB ChapChap bearing number 61410010485 and an identity card of Tanzania Institute of Accountancy (TIA) with registration number BA 4209," he said.

He said the suspect is held for further interrogation before appearing in the court for further legal measures.