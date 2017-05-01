Africa: AHS Seeks Solution to Africa's Housing Challenge

The organizer of the annual Abuja Housing Show (AHS), has said that the focus of this year's edition would be on Africa's housing challenges and finding solutions to these challenges.

The year's edition, and 11th in its series, is slated for July this year. According to Fesadeb Media Group's CEO, Festus Adebayo, organizer of the housing show, it would also focus on the housing and construction industry and her multi-disciplinary sister industries with the aim of creating a synergy of ideas for the furtherance of industry growth in Africa and the entire world.

Adebayo said the theme, Solving Africa's Housing Challenge Through Innovative Financing and Infrastructure Solutions', aims to consolidate on previous editions because participants demanded for a holistic approach to tackling the housing deficit as well as the expansion of access to housing for all, hence, the robust effort on the part of the conveners to deliver on this demand.

He said, "The huge housing deficit which sees Nigerian tenants spend a minimum average of 60 percent of their income on paying house rents remains a big challenge underlying the objectives of this year's edition of our Housing Show.

"That is why this year's event aims to increase conversation on innovative finance solutions for access to affordable housing, to create infrastructure solutions to reduce building costs across Africa, to connect international and local industry participants with market opportunities via access to realtors and aspiring home owners, to boost exposure of building products from manufacturers within the sector and to disseminate information for the understanding of government policies on development."