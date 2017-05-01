1 May 2017

Nigeria: 'People-Oriented Town Planning Key to Sustainable Devt'

By Emma Elekwa

Awka — The Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) has called for a people-oriented town planning that can guarantee a sustainable physical national and regional development for the country.

The National President of NITP, Luka Achi, stated this in Awka during a stakeholders' town hall meeting organised to sensitise members of the public on their role in physical town planning. He said the thrust of the institute's activities had been to ensure good and professional service delivery both to the government and the general public. "Since the people are the beneficiary of all development activities, professional practice that is responsive to their needs cannot evolve without their inputs," he said. Achi, who was represented by the first National Vice President of the body, Mr Lekwa Ezuta, however, regretted the prevalent misconceptions about town planning; a reason he said is responsible for both government and the people's indifference in keying into the physical planning."People must begin to appreciate and be part of town planning process, understand its benefits so that they can compel the political leadership to embark on physical development of settlements in line with plans.

"The institute is poised to building a good synergy with the people and other allied professionals in building a friendly environment," he said.

Earlier, the state chairman of NITP, Joachin Ulasi,explained that the inaugural stakeholders' meeting was a template for the institute to commence sensitisation on better ways to build environments.

He expressed hope that the town hall meeting would improve administration of physical planning by government for an easier and more effective application and result.

