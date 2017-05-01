Nigeria: Many Benefits of Dredging Ajaokuta-Onitsha Channel

Lokoja — The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has flagged off the maintenance dredging of the 162km Ajaokuta-Onitsha water channel.

Performing the ceremony over the weekend at Ajaokuta, Kogi State, the minister noted that the maintenance dredging would go a long way in increasing the value of water fronts and boost economic activities across communities on the river banks.

He said the dredging which is being done in-house by staff of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) using their dredgers, had enabled the Federal Government to maximise cost and save billions of naira.

The minister commended the Managing Director of NIWA for his initiative in putting to use the dredgers acquired some years ago, saying it would enhance the training and skills of staff in handling such equipment thereby updating them professionally.

He said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to revamping the nation's river ports and the water transportation sector to boost economic development.

"In this regard, it is our hope to see the full concession of the Onitsha River Port before the end of the year, completion of the Lokoja River Port and supply of cargo handling equipment at the Baro Port.

"These I believe will complement activities at the Lokoja River Port and create multiple benefits with attendant multiplier effects on the economy, particularly in promoting multi-modal transport and cheaper coastal services across 28 states of the federation.

He appealed to Ajaokuta community to cooperate with NIWA in its efforts to bring development to the area.

Earlier, the NIWA Managing Director, Boss Mustapha, said the maintenance dredging project was aimed at clearing about 523,000 metric tonnes of dredged materials to keep the water channel navigable all year round.

He said West African Ceremics Ltd and Nino Transport company are the two major companies that have been utilizing the dredged water channel and urging other operators to key in.

He maintained that inland water transportation has a lot to contribute to national economy and development, adding that 28 out of the 36 states of the federation can be accessed through water.

In an address at the flag off, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, expressed delight over the project, saying it would reduce the menace of flooding by clearing waterbeds of obstructions.

The governor used the occasion to appeal to the Federal Executive Council to resuscitate and maximise the potential of the Ajaokuta Steel Complex which, he noted, had remained moribund and unharnessed for years.

"This massive facility is a metaphor for our great country. She is full of potential and can transform Nigeria and Kogi State if it operates at full capacity for even one year. Unfortunately like Nigeria, she has been held down by maze of problems for several years now," he said.