1 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Invite Anthony Joshua to Aso Rock - Sen Murray Bruce

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nwafor Sunday

Senator Ben Murray Bruce, representing Bayelsa East constituency has said that it is time for president Muhammadu Buhari to invite Boxer, Anthony Joshual to Aso Rock.

He made the remark known via his series of tweets on Monday. Sen. Bruce opined that the 27-year- old Boxer Joshua should be made a brand ambassador for Nigeria.

Recall that Joshua was rejected nine years ago by the Nigerian boxing official, but Joshua never gave up on Nigeria as he testified on Saturday the secret of his wining. According to him "the secret is Eba and Egwusi soup".

Recall also that Boxer Joshua knock out Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round of an epic heavyweight world title fight at Wembley on Saturday night.

However, Sen. Ben Bruce after his congratulatory messages to Joshua urged president Buhari to invite him and make him a brand ambassador of Nigeria.

See his tweets:

Today I have pure joy over Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua's victory over Wladimir Klitschko to become the world's heavy weight champion!

-- Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) April 30, 2017

Its commonsense that Nigerians are winners and Anthony proves it. The world has to know that good things, better things, come from Nigeria!

-- Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) April 30, 2017

The best thing to do for our image is to invite Anthony Joshua to Aso Rock for a hero's welcome and make him a brand ambassador for Nigeria!

-- Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) May 1, 2017

Nigeria

Don't Sabotage Our Economy, Obasanjo Tells Expatriates

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, at the weekend, warned saboteurs of both local and international investors in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.