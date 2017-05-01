Nigeria: May Day - Lagos Workers Dare Rain, Holds Rally At Agege Stadium

Despite heavy downpour of rain across the state early Monday morning, workers in Lagos state converged at the Agege Stadium, demanding increased government commitment to workers' welfare.

Speaking at the 2017 International Workers Day celebration, Lagos state chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Idowu Adelakun, said though Lagos government is setting the pace in terms of addressing workers' plights, it should do more especially in the face of current economic hardship.

Also speaking at the event, Lagos state chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Francis Ogunremi, said government should double its efforts in ensuring adequate security of life and properties of all Lagos residents.

In his remarks, Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, promised to employ more teachers and build new Secretariat for the NLC/TUC in the state.

He added that the new Lagos modern transportation system being introduced would, among other things, improve productivity of workers in the state as it will reduce man-hours spent on road traffic across the state.

"We need to change the outlook of our transport system to meet modern experience. Lagos government is not interested in driving any of the new buses or vehicles to be put in place," Ambode said.