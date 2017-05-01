Liberia: 'My Govt Will Pay Vulnerable Liberians'

The presidential hopeful of the opposition Liberty Party, Cllr. Charles W. Brumskine, has said that he will win the 2017 Presidential Elections and that thereafter "my government will provide monthly money for every poor Liberian so he or she will not starve from hunger anymore."

Cllr. Brumskine made the statement last Sunday in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County when he introduced Mr. Harrison Karnwea as the Liberty Party's vice political leader and his running mate in the elections.

Cllr. Brumskine said he will reduce taxes to enable his dream and vision of providing the monthly money for those he referred to as "poor Liberians," whom he said cannot afford money or jobs to sustain themselves.

He reiterated that the people of Liberia have been suffering for decades because past governments increased taxes without sustaining "unfortunate people" in rural and urban Liberia from the fruits of the taxes they paid, and continue to pay to the government.

He expressed his commitment to empower and build the capacity of young people by providing quality and equal education, good healthcare, and socioeconomic and infrastructural development for the transformation of postwar Liberia and "our unfortunate people from their paid taxes."

Brumskine emphasized that his priority will be to unite and reconcile the people of Liberia so they can all forge ahead for the reconstruction of Liberia so the country can regain and retain her rightful national and international recognition.

During the occasion, partisans and well-wishers wholeheartedly endorsed Mr. Karnwea and promised to work with Cllr. Brumskine and his running mate for the party's victory in the 2017 general elections so that "together they can make Liberia better."

Speaking at the colorful occasion, Mr. Karnwea, who hails from Nimba County, thanked Cllr. Brumskine and the party for choosing and accepting him as their vice political leader and promised to uphold the confidence reposed in him and the people of Nimba County.