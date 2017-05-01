1 May 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: African Vaccination Week Ends in Montserrado

By Jerry Kai-Lewis

The need to vaccine children against preventable diseases in Liberia was highlighted when the Montserrado County Health Team observed the African Vaccination Week for the seventh time in the country.

Speaking at the ceremony at the DuPort Road Clinic in Paynesville last week, the head of the county's health team, Dr. Yatta Wapoe, told participants that the African Vaccination Week is an annual event on world immunization observed in the last week of April across the continent, with support from the World Health Organization (WHO).

She said the program aims to strengthen the immunization process in Africa and to create awareness on the importance of vaccination to the people of the continent, with focus on women and children.

According to the head of the county's health team, the African Vaccination Week, which started on April 24, end yesterday, Sunday, April 30.

Madam Wapoe said that vaccination helps prevent diseases that easily overtake infants. "When mothers allow their children to take vaccines, it makes it hard for the children to contact diseases like yellow fever, polio, and other diseases that target children," she said.

Also speaking at the ceremony, a representative of UNICEF, Madam Abha Khan, told participants that African Vaccination Week is important because it promotes the wellbeing of children. She commanded the Montserrado Health Team for the initiative, which she said is a way of fighting and preventing diseases that target infants.

The UNICEF representative assured the Montserrado Health Team of her organization's support, adding, "UNICEF is always there to provide support to programs that stand for children; and this is what UNICEF stands for."

Accordingly, a WHO representative told the gathering that in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, "the World Health Organization has been there, and will always be there for Liberia," and commended Dr. Wapoe and her team for commemorating the African Vaccination Week in the country.

