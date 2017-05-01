Nigeria: Meningitis - Number of New Cases Drop

The number of new cases of suspected meningitis has dropped, as outbreak control measures take effect, the National Centre for Disease and Control (NCDC) said.

A weekly report from NCDC stated that, a total of 628 new cases were reported in week 16 versus 1,935 in week 15 and 2,127 in week 14, while the cumulative number of suspected cases recorded in Nigeria throughout the outbreak period is now 9,646 and 839 deaths from 43 Local Government Areas in 23 states.

"However only five states have at least one LGA over the outbreak threshold, down from six last week," NCDC said.

The Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) said recent assessment was indicative of the positive impact of current national and state interventions being coordinated by the EOC.

The national response has identified the need to provide technical support to all affected states in the areas of case management, epidemiology and risk communication. Support teams are currently being deployed to the most affected States of Zamfara and Sokoto to further strengthen and support the states in their responses.

A large reactive vaccination campaign, which would cover over 800,000 persons aged between 2 and 29 years commenced in Sokoto State Thursday, while a national support team, led by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), would be providing support to Sokoto State in order to ensure that vaccination activities were well coordinated and efficiently delivered.

Partners from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and are all collaborating with NPHCDA and NCDC to provide the best possible support to Sokoto State during the vaccination efforts. Teams have been mobilised to all the LGAs in Sokoto state, and people were being mobilised to turn out to be vaccinated.

The CEO, NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu said, lessons from the recent outbreak would inform future response activities and also the need to strengthen awareness.