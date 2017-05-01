1 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Anioma Cultural Festival Glitters With Royalty

Tagged:

Related Topics

No fewer than 30 traditional rulers were among the large gathering of Anioma people that witnessed the 14th edition of Anioma Cultural Festival at Anglican Girls Grammar School, Asaba, Delta State.

Organised by the Organisation for the Advancement of Anioma Culture, OFAAC, the culture umbrella body of Anioma people, this year's fiesta lived up to its billing as the biggest festival in the state.

About 117 musical, dance and drama troupes from across the nine local government areas that make up Delta North senatorial district otherwise known as Anioma nation, graced the occasion.

This year's fiesta, was not only a carnival, as has been the tradition, it was also a championship for the active promotion of Anioma culture.

OFAAC gave financial awards to three overall best performers from various categories.

This year, the heavyweight performers did not disappoint. Defending champions, Ayolo Troupe, an eclectic, mixed, youth dance troupe from Igbuzo retained the best overall performing group.

The performances of the competing troupes were adjudged under seven categories and each group winner, runner up and second runner-up went home with mouth watering prizes.

OFAAC also awarded big money prizes to three overall best performers from the various categories. This year, the heavyweight performers did not disappoint. Defending champions, Ayolo Troupe, an eclectic, mixed, youth dance troupe from Igbuzo retained the best overall performing group.

Otu Chukwu Anyi Ri Mma, the well-costumed, energetic women's dance ensemble, from Agbor-Obi were first runners-up while Onu Anioma, the war dance group from Owa Alero bagged the prize for the third overall best performers.

Nigeria

Don't Sabotage Our Economy, Obasanjo Tells Expatriates

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, at the weekend, warned saboteurs of both local and international investors in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.