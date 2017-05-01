Nigeria: Anioma Cultural Festival Glitters With Royalty

No fewer than 30 traditional rulers were among the large gathering of Anioma people that witnessed the 14th edition of Anioma Cultural Festival at Anglican Girls Grammar School, Asaba, Delta State.

Organised by the Organisation for the Advancement of Anioma Culture, OFAAC, the culture umbrella body of Anioma people, this year's fiesta lived up to its billing as the biggest festival in the state.

About 117 musical, dance and drama troupes from across the nine local government areas that make up Delta North senatorial district otherwise known as Anioma nation, graced the occasion.

This year's fiesta, was not only a carnival, as has been the tradition, it was also a championship for the active promotion of Anioma culture.

OFAAC gave financial awards to three overall best performers from various categories.

This year, the heavyweight performers did not disappoint. Defending champions, Ayolo Troupe, an eclectic, mixed, youth dance troupe from Igbuzo retained the best overall performing group.

The performances of the competing troupes were adjudged under seven categories and each group winner, runner up and second runner-up went home with mouth watering prizes.

Otu Chukwu Anyi Ri Mma, the well-costumed, energetic women's dance ensemble, from Agbor-Obi were first runners-up while Onu Anioma, the war dance group from Owa Alero bagged the prize for the third overall best performers.