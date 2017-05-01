Liberia: LP Chairlady Joins Up

Several supporters of the Liberty Party have crossed over to the governing Unity Party. The LP Nimba County Chairlady Madam Yar Dahn, is heading the group to the UP, which current standard bearer is Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

Madam Dahn says the decision is based on alleged disappointment and disrespect, narrating that she joined the Liberty Party in 2005 with expectations that the party would help to change living condition of Liberians.

She claims that the party has left her indebted to many persons and institutions, including churches and schools in Nimba County. Madam Dahn further alleges that both local and national leaderships of the party have no respect or regard for her as Chairlady for the votes-rich county.

The NewDawn correspondent in Nimba, discloses that the breakaway Chairlady crossed over to the UP along with several district coordinators, including district chairladies, among others. When contacted, Liberty Party county chairman Paul Wehyee, says he welcomes the exit of Madam Dahn and his followers.

According to him, when partisans cross over from one party to another, it means noting for the LP. This brings to two, the number exodus in the Liberty Party Nimba County branch. The first was ex-county chairman Tony Gonyon, and now county chairlady, Madam Yar Dahn and followers.