Liberia: Archie Sannor Crosses Carpet From CDC to Movement for Progressive Change

Monrovia — The resignation imbroglio at the Congress for Democratic Change seems to be deepening as another senior partisan has resigned from the party and crossed over to the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) of businessman Simeon Freeman.

A fortnight ago, Kanio Gbala, a former senior and staunch member of the party quitted for the Liberty Party due to a high level of "backstabbing."

Archie Sannor, was a staunch member of the CDC who crossed over to the MPC but without a tangible reason, saying he chose character over money.

"We have chosen character over money if we wanted to choose money then long time we would have joined some of these political parties that are engaging us to join them for car or money," he stated.

Recently there has been a litany of resignations of senior partisans from the CDC on grounds that the party is selling its slots to incumbent lawmakers without going for a primary.

The party is under a barrage of criticisms for its alleged refusal to host the primaries.

There have been reports that the CDC has charged incumbent lawmakers US$25,000 to maintain their seats in their various districts without a primary.

Declaring his membership to the MPC on Thursday, April 27, 2017, at the party's headquarters in Monrovia, Sannoh said his decision to cross over was predicated by common thoughts and dreams that they both shared.

"Today, I am here to make a decision, a decision that will be in the best interest of this country by choosing over fear.

This decision, not of wealth or cars, but it is about character. Simeon Freeman's platform and advocacy are not different from me.

"Both of us ran out of here, and he and I also predicted the liquidation of NOCAL and he likewise predicted the economy downfall," Sannoh said.

Sannoh said he has spent 27 years in advocacy and landed in prison twice, escaping an assassination attempt on his life.

"I do not want a pickup and US$50,000 to go the other way because I stand for integrity till death.

I have spent 27 years in advocacy and I am not willing to compromise my integrity.

It is good to protect your integrity because if one does not have such and he/she assumes leadership, that person tends to compromise the country's interest," he added.

The political leader of the MPC, Simeon Freeman, welcomed Sannoh to his "new political home" and promised to work with him in the interest of Liberians.

Freeman said the MPC does not dish up money to people to join the party.

"We dish up ideas that will improve the lives of our people who seeking their daily bread," he noted.

He described Archie action as laudable and urged him to bring all of his new ideas he has to bring on board to transform the country.