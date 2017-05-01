1 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Why Bayelsa LGs Still Owe Salaries - Commissioner

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samuel Oyadongha and Emem Idio

Bayelsa State Commissioner for Local Government Administration, Pastor Agatha Goma, weekend, explained that the local government indebtedness to workers despite receiving the bailout and Paris Club funds from the Federal Government, was because they were used to offset some backlog of workers and teachers' salaries at the council level.

According to the commissioner, the councils' huge wage bills coupled with the steady drop in allocation from the Federation Account had caused the councils not to meet up with their financial obligations to council workers and teachers.

Flanked by the Caretaker Committee Chairmen of Ogbia and Brass Local Government Areas, Mr. Ogbianko Egain and Mr. Bello Bina, Pastor Goma said: "We are aware that there have been several releases by the Federal Government to buffer the dwindling resources in the country and hence even at the local governments, such resources have been given.

"We can recall that since we came into office in 2016, one of such resources to buffer the bills of councils was the bailout funds."

Nigeria

Don't Sabotage Our Economy, Obasanjo Tells Expatriates

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, at the weekend, warned saboteurs of both local and international investors in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.