Liberia: Ellen, Barrow Hold Talks

Gambian President Adama Barrow has had talks with President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf during a two-day official visit as guest of the Liberian government.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who is also Chairperson of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, was on hand along with officials of government and members of the diplomatic and counselor corps to welcome the Gambian leader to Liberia.

Gambians residing in Liberia also joined in to welcome their leader, when he landed last Thursday evening at the Roberts International Airport in Unification Town, lower Margibi County. They sang and waved their country's flag as their President seemed delighted by their presence.

Before he had disembarked his plane, which was decorated with the Gambian flag, President Sirleaf accompanied by the Chief of Protocol, Rev. Jarvis Witherspoon, walked to the steps of the aircraft to give the Gambian President a red-carpet welcome to Liberia.

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), including its military band, played both nations' national anthems before President Sirleaf led him to inspect the troops, following which he was escorted to the Monrovia City Hall, where he was presented with the key to the City.

After receiving the keys to the City of Monrovia from Monrovia City Mayor, Mrs. Clara Doe-Mvogo. President Barrow held a meeting with Gambian citizens residing in Liberia in the conference room of the Boulevard Palace Hotel. He later retired for the evening.