Liberia: Big Loss to Liberia

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has described the death of the late Solicitor General, Cllr. Theophelus Gould as a 'Big Loss' to Liberia and the legal profession. "Our hearts are with you; "We pray that God gives you the strength and courage, because we know this is a big loss to the country," she said.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf made the statement on Thursday, April 27, 2017 when she joined host of family members, government officials, sympathizers and friends at the wake-keeping of former Solicitor General T.C. Gould at Trinity Cathedral on Broad Street.

President Sirleaf expressed profound sympathy to the bereaved family for the death of Cllr. T C. Gould on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Liberia whom she said served the country with distinction for many years in various positions including Solicitor General; a role in which he tried to bring legal reforms in addressing matters related to the legal profession in the nation.

She called on the bereaved family and mourners to honor his memory since the fallen Solicitor General stood for what he believed in and has immensely contributed to Liberia in various ways.

Cllr. T. C Gould as he was affectionately called by friends and admirers will be entombed in Grand Bassa County on Saturday, April 29, 2017 following funeral rites.

President Sirleaf was accompanied by senior government officials including Information Minister, Lenn Eugene Nagbe, Transport Minister Samuel Wlue, the Chief of Protocol of the Executive Mansion, among others.