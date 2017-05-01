Liberia: 'We Have Lost a True Son'

Vice President Joseph Boakai last Friday told his audience at the funeral of Counselor Theophilus Chapman Gould (TC Gould) that the late counselor served his country with distinction and professionalism.

Cllr. Gould, 61, was buried on Saturday, April 29, in his hometown of Hartford, St. John River City, Grand Bassa County. He died on Friday April 7 at the St. Joseph Catholic Hospital in Monrovia.

The funeral service was held at the Trinity Cathedral Episcopal Church on Broad Street in Monrovia.

The Late Gould, Boakai said, served Liberia with pride and distinction in every sector of the government that he represented including the legal profession, where he was considered by his colleagues as the best criminal lawyer the country has ever produced.

"Gould was a very important son of this land, and we have lost a true son. But, we need to be thankful to God for his services to our country," Boakai told the mourners.

He used the occasion to encourage Gould's family to stay united, and reminded them that Gould was a great son of the country.

For her part, Minister of Foreign Affairs Marjon V. Kamara, who read the official gazette, said Gould contributed to the transformation of the economic status of many Liberians, some of whom he barely knew.

Minister Kamara noted that Gould worked with great passion; and sacrificed when he handled voluminous legal documents on a pro bono basis.

"The passing of Gould," Minister Kamara said, "has created a great and irreplaceable loss to his family as a father, grandfather, uncle, and nephew; and to the government, a seasoned litigator and dedicated public servant who was always in the forefront to prosecute cases in the interest of the state."

In his tribute to Cllr. Gould, Cllr. Moses Paegar, who replaces the late Gould as president of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA), described him as fearless and dedicated to the legal profession.

"There is no contention that Gould was the best criminal lawyer in this country. While serving as president he was instrumental in acquiring two acres of land where the LNA are preparing to construct the LNBA headquarters along the ELWA/RIA highway," Paegar said.

In his eulogy, Bishop Charles Z. Barwon of the Monrovia Open Bible Standard Church, where Gould served as usher, reminded his congregation that the gift of life is death.

"You people need to be happy, because Gould died in Jesus Christ; and if anyone dies in Christ, such person will rise again," Barwon declared.

"This is a promise. And through that, Gould is going to rise again when Jesus Christ come back on earth to judge the world," Barwon said while consoling the gathering.

TC Gould was born on April 2, 1956, in Gorblee, Grand Bassa County unto the union of Judge Jesse and Louise Gould. His father predeceased him, while his mother is still alive.

He was joined in holy matrimony to Mrs. Oretha Chacha Moses Gould on June 19, 1990. The union was blessed with a child, though the marriage was later dissolved.

Gould began his educational journey at the Gorblee Elementary and Junior High School and upon completion, he moved to Lower Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, where he enrolled at the Liberia Christian College, now known as Liberia Christian High School, in 1975.

Upon graduation, Gould moved to Monrovia, where he entered the University of Liberia (UL) in 1976 and obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

Subsequently, he enrolled at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, from where he was admitted to the Second Judicial Circuit Court in Grand Bassa County as an attorney-at-law.

He began his legal career at the Brumskine and Associate Law Firm, where he rose to become the chief of litigation in 1988. Later, he joined the Liberia Produce Marketing Company (LPMC), where he served as legal counsel. He also served as legal advisor to the Family Planning Association of Liberia.

In 1991, the Interim Government of National Unity (IGNU) appointed Gould as Acting Solicitor General by the Interim Government of National Unity (IGNU), where he served until 1992.

Between 1992 and 1995, he returned to private practice and established the Kamp and Associate Legal and Consultancy Chambers.

Again, in 1995, Gould returned to public service as Solicitor General and served in the National Transitional Government (LNTG); a position he held up to 1996.

Following the presidential election in 1997, Gould was appointed Deputy Minister for Codification, Ministry of Justice.

He was subsequently appointed as Deputy Minister for Legal Affairs, Ministry of Justice in 1999, and served up to 2001.

In 2004, Gould was again appointed to the Ministry of Justice as Solicitor General in the National Transitional Government (NTG).

He retired from the Armed Forces of Liberia as a Lieutenant Colonel.

About his political life

Gould served as the national chairman of the National Patriotic Party (NPP) from 2005 to 2015. Between 2012 and 2015, he served as president of the Liberia National Bar Association.

Gould was past master of the Evening Star Lodge #9 Upper Buchanan, Grand Bassa County. He was also past patron of Ruth Chapter Upper Buchanan and served as assistant grand secretary of the Ancient Free and Accepted Mason in Liberia.

He was past grand patron of the Order Eastern Star and past grand master LOGT, as well as member of the United Brother Force.