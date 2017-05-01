Liberia: Political Parties Sign Youth Manifesto

Several political parties over the weekend signed the National Youth Manifesto committing themselves to youth development and empowerment.

Speaking at the program held at Fish Market community, near Monrovia, the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY) President Augustine S. M. Tamba said the National Youth Manifesto was developed to hold political parties accountable to young people issues especially as Liberia goes to the polls this October to usher in a new government.

Mr. Tamba said the manifesto highlights areas that the young people want political parties to implement in the interest of youth development.

He explained that the manifesto states clearly seven thematic areas that must be prioritized by political parties especially the one that will be elected.

The FLY President said since the government particularly the national legislature has failed to pass the National Youth Act, FLY, through consultations with young people across Liberia,decided to develop the national youth manifesto that will guide political parties relative to youth issues.

Tamba thanked the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Carter Center and partners for the continuous support towards the timely development of a National Youth Manifesto ahead of the ensuing 2017 general and presidential elections.

"This support wouldn't have been more appropriate than now, especially when young people are enthusiastically opting for meaningful participation and inclusion in national decision-making processes. This concrete framework created as a result of your support certainly sets the foundation of a hopeful future for Liberian youth and inks a new chapter in the history of Liberia," he said.

He also commended the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) for its outstanding collaboration in serving as a conduit through which said support was transmitted, "the willingness and acceptance of this idea by political parties to partnership and cooperate in the development of this National Youth Manifesto is highly commending and worthwhile. We want to appreciate all political parties for their insightful and meaningful participation/contribution during the regional consultation process across the country."

He said FLY sees this 'first of its kind' and historic collaboration between political parties and Liberian youth as a genuine step towards breaking the longstanding barriers of youth exclusion in our country's developmental agenda.

He lauded political parties that turned out to sign the manifesto, but called on them to ensure compliance to the document.

Representatives of political parties that signed the manifesto pledged their unflinching support to the full implementation of the document.

They promised to prioritize issues that affect the young people across the country.

For his part, Carter Center Liberia Chief of Party Pewee Flomoku said prioritizing issues affecting the young people who constitute over 65 percent of the population cannot be over emphasized.

He assured FLY of his institution commitment and support to activities that positively affect young people.

Political parties that signed the manifesto include Unity Party, Liberty Party, Grassroot Democratic Party of Liberia, Liberia Transformation Party, Movement for Economic Empowerment, Alternative National Congress, All Liberian Party and Coalition for Liberia Party.