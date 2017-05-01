Liberia: 'Promise Betrayed'

When the Speaker of the House of Representatives visited the town of Konoquelleh in Margibi near Kakata City last Saturday to inform the people of his new position at the Legislature, little did he know that the inhabitants would have furiously complained about the hardhearted betrayal by of one of his colleagues (name withheld).

The town of Konoquelleh with several surrounding villages which is believed to be the home of about a thousand inhabitants is situated in an electoral district not adjacent to district #5 which the Speaker represents.

From one speaker to another, the villagers of Konoquelleh said Speaker Nuquay's legislative colleague promised than faithfully that he was going to maneuver in government to construct motor road, which is the only chance of getting access to health facilities and goods and services in Kakata City. They said since the lawmaker was elected 2011, he turned his back on them, ignoring all the promises he made about building road and improving the living condition of the people.

"That lawmaker should not dream about getting a single vote from this town because we will not allow ourselves to be fooled for the second time", said an elderly man. Another speaker said the painful part about the betrayal, is that the we ourselves started building the road using our bared hands but the lawmaker in question said there was no need to do so because he was about to do so. "We have waited six years and nothing", said the youth leader in the village.

Speaker Nuquay and his entourage arrived in Konoquelleh on foot after walking for almost two hours in the forest of Margibi. Few minutes after we arrived, a mother of a 10-month old baby ran to the crowd crying with her baby in her arm. The baby was apparently in coma with blood pulling from her nose. Thank God the Speaker was there because motorbike was made available to take the baby to Kakata city for medical treatment through the financial assistance by Speaker Nuquay.

In his brief remark, Speaker Nuquay told the people of Konoquelleh to vote for someone who will work along with along with other lawmakers for the development of their county and any one will antagonize the rest of the lawmakers in the county, adding that the county needs a leadership team that will work together for the betterment of the people of Margibi County. He said from what he has observed their lawmaker has been undermining the Margibi County Legislative Caucus; write Philip G. Moore, Director of Communications in the Office of the Speaker of the Liberian Legislature.