Liberia Deserves Modern Laboratory

editorial

Liberia has come of age since impendence in 1847. On paper, our country is the oldest republic, but it is farfetched that Africa's oldest independent country has got nothing to show. We are expected to celebrate 170 years of independence in July, but what we continue to see certainly does not provide any hope or suggest that our situation will change anytime soon.

The people of Liberia have the responsibility to make a decision that would shift the destiny of their country when they go to the polls on October 10, 2017. It's a crucial decision Liberians must make and whoever they elect must be a "savior"; someone who truly has the antidote to the chain of complex socioeconomic problems the country has been scuffling with for decades.

The Liberian people must make knowledgeable decisions, knowing that they are conversant with the candidates; they know their past and present records, and on the basis of the due diligence done, our people should be able to determine at the end of the day, the right person who will deliver them from the scourge of backwardness.

At 170, you will be amazed that some of our leading health facilities are not equipped. Most of our schools are in tatters, they lack science books and laboratory equipment. Interestingly, our hospitals are faced with similar problems; drugs and other specialized materials are difficult to find which often result to the death of our people. Consequently, most government officials, including the President of Liberia, seek medical treatment abroad because they do not have confidence in the system.

Against this back drop, the Chief Medical Officer of Liberia says Liberia lacks the capacity to conduct test on the latest disease outbreak which killed 11 residents in Sinoe County in southeastern Liberia.

Dr. Francis Kateh said the Ministry of Health is expected to send blood simples abroad to determine the actual cause of death. Last week, it was reported that nine persons who were affected are undergoing treatment to determine whether the deceased were killed from food poisoning. However, The Liberian government has already ruled out Ebola as the cause of the recent death.

Dr. Keteh told reporters last week that the country's leading laboratory is not equipped to determine food poison. Some residents in Greenville, Sinoe County claimed that the 11 persons may have died from food poisoning. However, this claim could not be independently verified. According to the report, those infected with the "strange" disease showed symptoms of severe stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, fever and headaches

We understand the plight of the government that it lacks the ability to conduct blood simple in the country because we do not have the scientific equipment to handle cases of such nature in our country.

However, we call on the government to consider the construction of a modern laboratory in the country to handle cases as urgently as possible so that we will not be reliant on foreign country.

At 170, our country deserves a modern laboratory so that it would be able to diagnose cases affecting our people other than sending blood simple in foreign parts.

We hope that our opinion wouldn't be misconstrued to mean that we are against conducting blood simple in foreign parts. Since we do not have the capacity to handle such an urgent situation, it is only good enough to send the blood simple abroad.

Notwithstanding, we strongly believe that Liberia must equip the present laboratory in Charlesville, Margibi County to international standard so that experts will be able to handle cases as urgently as possible other than waiting for results from abroad.