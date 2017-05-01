Liberia: 7,000 Security Personnel

A Joint Task Force of about 7,000 men and women drawn from five security agencies has been established as part of a strategic security plan for the impending Presidential and Legislative elections in October.

The task force comprises the Liberia National Police (LNP), the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS), Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), and National Security Agency (NSA).

It will operate before, during and after the elections under the command of the Inspector General of Police, according to a Governance Commission (GC) report.

The Commission's 2016 annual report on Liberia's electoral system for 2017 released recently stated that the LNP, National Elections Commission (NEC) and other security agencies developed the strategic plan and established the Joint Task Force.

The task force will provide security protection for the full range of pre-elections, elections and post-elections activities, including ensuring a secure environment for the smooth transition from the incumbent government to the newly-elected government, the Commission indicated.

It added: "Operationally, five regional command centers will coordinate county level security activities reporting to a central command at the Monrovia headquarters."

However, the Commission noted that financial support for the implementation of the plan was yet to be concluded as the report was under preparation.

But the Commission noted that it is expected that the major support for the implementation of the plan is to be drawn from the budget of the Government of Liberia, either as items allocated under the budget of NEC or to the police.

The Commission emphasized that it is very important that an adequate budget is allotted for the security of elections and dispensed to the police who have direct responsibility for elections security.