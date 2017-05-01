Liberia: PUL Extends Deadline for Awards Entries

The Press Union of Liberia has announced extension in the timeline for the deliverable of entries for its 2017 Excellence Awards.

The change of date is triggered by the slow deliverable of entries for the Awards Event and to allow journalists in rural Liberia compete.

Each annual awards program is intended to identify and honor the work of journalists and media institutions that performed with distinction during the last period.

In other to fulfill this significant aspect of Liberian Journalism's Peer Review Regime, the 2017 PUL Awards Committee is urging all PUL members to submit their entries to the Secretariat of the Union on Clay Street or to pressunionofliberia@yahoo.com till Friday, May 5, 2017.

Again, the award is opened to all PUL members and covers the areas of radio, television, newspaper and online. Journalists are encouraged to submit their entries timely during the extended period which ends on Friday, May 5, 2017 at the end of business day.

Entries must be sealed up in an envelope properly addressed indicating category and dropped off at the Headquarters of the Press Union of Liberia on 44 Clay Street.

Meanwhile, the Awards Committee is urging all media institutions to submit their Entry forms for the Institutional and the Journalist of the Year Awards to the Union.

Awards will be presented for the best work in each category during the PUL's Annual Awards Night on Friday, June 2, 2017 at a celebrated event in Monrovia, which is scheduled the 2017 World Press Freedom Day commemoration.

Moreover, the new June 2, 2017 date for the PUL Annual Awards Dinner will give the Union's Leader and organizing committee the time to seek and as well engage more sponsors for the event.