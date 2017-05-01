1 May 2017

Liberia: Agriculture Statistics Project Launched

By James K.kadi, Jr.

The Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations last Friday launched an 18-month agriculture statistics project.

Speaking at the launching program, Agriculture Minister Dr.Moses M.Zinnah said the Project is being funded through the technical Cooperation Agreement between the Government of Liberia and FAO.

Dr. Zinnah puts the cost of the project at US$458,000.

He told the gathering that "this project is very important to Liberia because it will ensure accurate and timely agricultural statistics to have evidence -base planning, inform public policy analysis, debate and advice, observe the performance of the agriculture sector, monitor and evaluate the impact of policies and it program."

The Agriculture Minister also said the project will assist in revitalizing the Statistics Information Management Unit and building the capacity of staffs at the ministry".

He said that statistics unit will be mainstreamed in all planning and development activities of the Ministry of Agriculture in a coordinated method.

Dr. Zinnah thanks FAO for its continuous support to Liberia especially the agriculture sector.

In remarks, FAO Representative in Liberia, Dr.Marc Abdala, commended Liberia for the huge improvement in the agriculture sector and stressed the need for more commitment in achieving improving the sector.

He said the FAO will continue to support the ministry to ensure that Liberia is on path to food security.

Dr. Abdala called on every Liberian to get involve in agriculture activities in order to ensure that Liberia becomes food secured.

